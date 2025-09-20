Side By Side Photos Of Sofia Vergara Aren't Doing Anything To Stop Plastic Surgery Rumors
From her early career as a model to her star-making role on one of the most popular sitcoms of the 21st century thus far, "Modern Family," Sofia Vergara has undeniably had a stunning transformation over the years. But while Vergara is nearly unrecognizable in old photos from her modeling days, for instance, she doesn't necessarily look all that much older. And side-by-side photos of her taken three decades apart aren't exactly doing much to curb those plastic surgery rumors.
The comparison was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, by @modernhistory. The user's post presents one photo of Vergara at an event in 1995 next to another of the actress at the Vanity Fair's Oscars after party in 2025. And Vergara has aged so gracefully that if someone were to look at the two photos independently, it probably wouldn't be immediately obvious that they were 30 years apart in age.
Sofia Vergara in 1995 and 2025
Any fans or favourite roles? pic.twitter.com/xoIIq4WBUy
— Modern History 𝕏 (@modernhistory) July 28, 2025
However, it might also not be immediately obvious that they're the same person, given just how much her appearance has changed. With that in mind, it's not exactly hard to see why there's been such rampant speculation that Vergara has had cosmetic work done. But that may not be entirely necessary, as while Vergara has denied having extensive plastic surgery in the past, she's also been fairly open about the cosmetic procedures she has undergone, in addition to being very pro-plastic surgery in general.
Sofia Vergara is unashamed of her cosmetic procedures (and is open to more)
In the past, Sofia Vergara has made no secret of where she stands with cosmetic procedures. In a November 2023 interview with Glamour, Vergara flatly denied that she had ever properly gone under the knife, attributing her change in appearance to natural aging. But just six months later, she told Allure that she was by no means opposed to getting full-on plastic surgery — far from it, in fact.
"I feel like I'm going to do every plastic surgery that I can do when I'm ready," Vergara said, adding that she likely would have started already, had it not been for her busy acting schedule. In that very same interview, however, Vergara confirmed that she had been receiving Botox injections in her neck and around her eyes for some time by that point. That said, she also shared that she drew the line at cheek and lip filler. "I feel filler does good when you're really young ... At my age — 51 — I feel it's not going to make you look younger. It is going to make you look more done," the actress explained. Vergara has also spoken openly about wanting a breast augmentation as far back as 2015, when she spoke to Vanity Fair. As she said in the Allure video, the actress clearly believes in using the resources available to her when it comes to looking her best.