Side By Side Photos Of Sofia Vergara Aren't Doing Anything To Stop Plastic Surgery Rumors

From her early career as a model to her star-making role on one of the most popular sitcoms of the 21st century thus far, "Modern Family," Sofia Vergara has undeniably had a stunning transformation over the years. But while Vergara is nearly unrecognizable in old photos from her modeling days, for instance, she doesn't necessarily look all that much older. And side-by-side photos of her taken three decades apart aren't exactly doing much to curb those plastic surgery rumors.

The comparison was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, by @modernhistory. The user's post presents one photo of Vergara at an event in 1995 next to another of the actress at the Vanity Fair's Oscars after party in 2025. And Vergara has aged so gracefully that if someone were to look at the two photos independently, it probably wouldn't be immediately obvious that they were 30 years apart in age.

Sofia Vergara in 1995 and 2025 Any fans or favourite roles? pic.twitter.com/xoIIq4WBUy — Modern History 𝕏 (@modernhistory) July 28, 2025

However, it might also not be immediately obvious that they're the same person, given just how much her appearance has changed. With that in mind, it's not exactly hard to see why there's been such rampant speculation that Vergara has had cosmetic work done. But that may not be entirely necessary, as while Vergara has denied having extensive plastic surgery in the past, she's also been fairly open about the cosmetic procedures she has undergone, in addition to being very pro-plastic surgery in general.