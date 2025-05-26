Sofia Vergara Is Nearly Unrecognizable In Ultra Spicy Pic From Her Modeling Days
While most pop culture fans will probably remember Sofia Vergara from her iconic role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in "Modern Family," Vergara was also a highly successful fashion model. Before she was an actress, the beloved TV star, at just 17 years old, was approached by a photographer while enjoying a day at the beach in her birthplace of Colombia, starting her fruitful career in the entertainment industry.
While Vergara played a crime boss character in the Netflix series "Griselda" in 2024, the actor seems to be reminiscing about her modeling days after she shared a post on Instagram on February 27, 2025, that showcased a seemingly vintage modeling photo of herself. The photo in question depicts Vergara dressed in a leopard print two-piece, sitting on the floor, wearing a big smile. Vergara's outfit in the photo may seem inappropriate to some, but she undeniably looks stunning. The "America's Got Talent" judge captioned the photo by simply writing "#tbt." Many people in the comments section of the post were quick to celebrate Vergara, including celebrities like Paris Hilton, who shared a heart-eyes emoji.
Sofia Vergara has gone through a style transformation
Vergara is highly successful and has built herself up on her own, making her a very inspiring figure. "I was very young when I signed my first contract, and I did it myself," Vergara said about her early career in entertainment while speaking with Variety in May 2021. "I needed a manager, and that didn't exist for a Latina personality. It existed for Latina musicians, but not on TV." Since the early days of her career, Vergara has carved out her own spot in the entertainment industry, and this throwback photo helps us remember where she came from.
In her modern life, Vergara has a rather contemporary look, with long straightened hair and usually donning jeans or a fashionable dress. In the photo posted on Instagram, Vergara has a more classic style, showcasing the actor and model's obvious change in aesthetic. There are plenty of plastic surgery rumors claiming Vergara had cosmetic procedures, but whatever the case may be, there is no denying that Vergara looks amazing in all timelines.