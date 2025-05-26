Sofia Vergara Is Nearly Unrecognizable In Ultra Spicy Pic From Her Modeling Days

While most pop culture fans will probably remember Sofia Vergara from her iconic role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in "Modern Family," Vergara was also a highly successful fashion model. Before she was an actress, the beloved TV star, at just 17 years old, was approached by a photographer while enjoying a day at the beach in her birthplace of Colombia, starting her fruitful career in the entertainment industry.

While Vergara played a crime boss character in the Netflix series "Griselda" in 2024, the actor seems to be reminiscing about her modeling days after she shared a post on Instagram on February 27, 2025, that showcased a seemingly vintage modeling photo of herself. The photo in question depicts Vergara dressed in a leopard print two-piece, sitting on the floor, wearing a big smile. Vergara's outfit in the photo may seem inappropriate to some, but she undeniably looks stunning. The "America's Got Talent" judge captioned the photo by simply writing "#tbt." Many people in the comments section of the post were quick to celebrate Vergara, including celebrities like Paris Hilton, who shared a heart-eyes emoji.