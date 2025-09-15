The 2025 Emmys Were A Fashion Disaster For Everyone There
It's time to celebrate TV, everybody! Television offers us an escape from everyday life. Unfortunately, we felt like we needed an escape from this year's Emmys red carpet. The stars all came out to celebrate the beloved medium that is TV. Yet, they didn't all come out wearing outfits that had us celebrating. Just as this year's Emmy Awards had no shortage of deserving winners, it also had no shortage of fashion fails that we won't forget anytime soon.
Last weekend, the worst-dressed celebs at the 2025 VMAs sported some truly bizarre looks. At the Emmys, on the other hand, folks were more subtle with their style mistakes. There were strange silhouettes, bad color choices, and over-the-top prints. And, while only a few stars wore looks that totally shocked us, plenty of them wore things that we would have advised against if they asked us ahead of time. Of course, without bad outfits, there'd be no worst-dressed list. And, what would a red carpet be without that? Here are the worst-dressed looks among TV's biggest stars.
Zanna Roberts Rassi's denim skirt was too casual
Denim is one of the most popular fabrics out there. Yet, there are a few occasions when it just doesn't work, and the Emmys red carpet is one of them. In reality, there are ways to make denim shine on the red carpet if you're making a special fashion statement or dressing it up in the right way. In Zanna Roberts Rassi's case, though, this just looked like an evening gown with the skirt swapped out for repurposed jeans, and it looked out of place.
It looked like Shannon Murphy got lost in a sea of cotton candy
Shannon Murphy's outfit looked like nothing short of a mess of pastels. Her pale pink dress washed her out — especially with her red lip. On its own, it surely would have made it onto the worst-dressed list based on its shade of pink with her coloring and the odd, bedazzled butterfly details. Yet, she made it even worse by pairing it with a black, green, white, and blue tulle shawl, which overwhelmed her even more.
It looked like Samantha Riley put her look together minutes before the event
A simple black dress will seldom land you on the worst-dressed list, since it isn't much of a fashion risk. In Samantha Riley's case, though, this look just didn't work. The dress itself looked a bit ill-fitting and was too plain for her simple jewelry. As such, her tan lines stole the show, which isn't ideal. Furthermore, she accessorized with a bag that looked more appropriate for a casual daytime outfit than the red carpet, making for an overall lackluster look.
Timothy Simons forgot the bottom quarter of his suit
Timothy Simons clearly wanted to switch things up a bit with his all-black suit for this year's Emmys. He paired his black button-down shirt, suit jacket, socks, and shoes with black shorts, rather than pants. This could have been a fun twist on the look, but something about it really just made it look like part of his suit was missing, rather than an interesting fashion statement. Different footwear might have made this look work, or maybe he really just needed the other half of those pants.
Isa Briones gave Grinch vibes
Isa Briones chose a bold color for the red carpet. And, while chartreuse isn't an easy color for everyone to pull off, it worked for Briones. Yet, the gown's color was paired with an unusual silhouette thanks to the corset, different layers of monochromatic fabric, and exaggerated hips. All in all, this dress reminded us of a very fancy version of the Grinch, Shrek, or Mike Wazowski. And, that is precisely why an oddly-shaped dress in this color is never a good idea.
Taylor Dearden proved that the wrong silhouette can ruin a good thing
Taylor Dearden kept it simple on the red carpet. She wore a black strapless gown with heels to match and paired it with subtle makeup and jewelry and a pared-down updo. Typically, this would be a fairly surefire way to avoid the worst-dressed list. Yet, the shape of Dearden's dress proves just how important the right silhouette can be. The dropped waist paired with the full skirt and awkward hemline threw off Dearden's proportions and made the look a flop.
Nikki Boyer looked like a silver birthday hat
Just like Taylor Dearden's dress, Nikki Boyer's look was also a case of an oddly placed hemline on a full skirt. We've been humming "Silver Bells" ever since we saw this look. And, the similarities between this dress and a silver bell distracted us from Boyer, rather than bringing all the attention to her. A slimmer skirt or a hemline that went all the way to the floor likely would have made this dress a better pick.
Kathy Bates looked like she was wearing a Hershey's Kiss costume
Chocolate brown was a popular color on the Emmys red carpet this year, but few stars chose to actually dress up like their favorite chocolate. Thanks to the odd neckline on Kathy Bates' brown dress, we couldn't stop imagining unwrapping the foil on a Hershey's Kiss and seeing her head sticking out the top. The silhouette of this gown just didn't work well for Bates, and a different neckline could have made this look a win.
Hoo hoo told Sarah Paulson to wear that?
You surely couldn't miss Sarah Paulson on the red carpet thanks to this truly statement-making ensemble. We wouldn't have been surprised to see the star turn her head all the way around, considering the owl-like qualities of her brown, feather-y dress. Paired with the rounded shape of the skirt and her simple slicked back hairstyle, this look totally overwhelmed Paulson, and she got entirely lost in it, rather than being elevated by it.
Gwendoline Christie's look was a bit haunting
Based on this rather ghostly ensemble, Gwendoline Christie should have been walking the red carpet saying "Boo!" The "Game of Thrones" alum wore an all-white suit, which could have been sleek and fresh. Yet, the white paired with Christie's light makeup, red lipstick and cropped haircut felt a bit spooky. Rather than an elegant red carpet ensemble, with the extra long and lean silhouette, we got some costume-y vibes from this look.
Chris Perfetti looked like he accidentally got wallpapered
We definitely understand the impulse to add some spice to a suit with an interesting print. The print you choose, however, matters. And, "Abbot Elementary" star Chris Perfetti's Emmys suit is certainly proof of this. This suit looked more like bad wallpaper than suit fabric. Perfetti also paired the suit with sunglasses and a super skinny bowtie, which made this look feel even weirder. Next time, a subtler print might make for a better outfit.
Jenna Ortega sported her tangled jewelry box contents instead of a top
Jenna Ortega took one of the biggest fashion risks at this year's Emmys. And, it's safe to assume that this look had fans and critics alike. Ortega went basically topless with a super low-rise maxi skirt and a top made entirely of metal and jewels. This look could have been interesting for the right occasion, but it felt out-of-place for the Emmys. And, her harsh makeup and undone hair only made this feel even more over-the-top.
Lainey Wilson didn't stray away nearly enough from her usual look
Is Lainey Wilson ever going to stop wearing this outfit? Apparently, the answer is no. Wilson was one of the worst-dressed celebs at this year's Academy of Country Music Awards, and she was wearing something very similar to this: flared pants (this time covered in sequins), a top with a train dragging across the floor, and a cowboy hat. It works even less at the Emmys than it does at a country music event. Wilson clearly never leaves home without her hat, and she loves to sport sparkles, but we'd love to see all of this in a new, fresh style.