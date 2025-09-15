The 2025 Emmys Were A Fashion Disaster For Everyone There

It's time to celebrate TV, everybody! Television offers us an escape from everyday life. Unfortunately, we felt like we needed an escape from this year's Emmys red carpet. The stars all came out to celebrate the beloved medium that is TV. Yet, they didn't all come out wearing outfits that had us celebrating. Just as this year's Emmy Awards had no shortage of deserving winners, it also had no shortage of fashion fails that we won't forget anytime soon.

Last weekend, the worst-dressed celebs at the 2025 VMAs sported some truly bizarre looks. At the Emmys, on the other hand, folks were more subtle with their style mistakes. There were strange silhouettes, bad color choices, and over-the-top prints. And, while only a few stars wore looks that totally shocked us, plenty of them wore things that we would have advised against if they asked us ahead of time. Of course, without bad outfits, there'd be no worst-dressed list. And, what would a red carpet be without that? Here are the worst-dressed looks among TV's biggest stars.