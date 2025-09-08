The Worst-Dressed Celebs At The 2025 VMAs

Who else feels like they could use an award season right about now? Well, it's our lucky day, because MTV rolled out the red carpet for this year's Video Music Awards just in time for some of our favorite stars in the music world to strut their stuff. And, as always, some stars shined brighter than others thanks to their style choices. And, some of those style choices were downright disasters.

Every awards show has its own unofficial dress code. And, by the looks of it, it seems that MTV let attendees know ahead of time that this year's VMAs fashion should involve as little fashion as possible. More specifically, it seemed as though most people aimed to wear as little clothing as possible. From full lace ensembles to exposed thongs and lingerie as outerwear, folks got as close to sporting their birthday suits as they could without getting blurred out on the live broadcast. We can't say we understand the nearly naked red carpet trend, but we can say that some stars pulled off the trend in a more fashionable way than others did. And, some actually sported full-coverage looks that earned our seal of approval, while others' fashion statements earned two thumbs down. From lots of bare midriffs to over-the-top shoulder pads and even a full-blown sailor costume, the worst-dressed stars at this year's VMAs were nothing short of show-stopping.