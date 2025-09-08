The Worst-Dressed Celebs At The 2025 VMAs
Who else feels like they could use an award season right about now? Well, it's our lucky day, because MTV rolled out the red carpet for this year's Video Music Awards just in time for some of our favorite stars in the music world to strut their stuff. And, as always, some stars shined brighter than others thanks to their style choices. And, some of those style choices were downright disasters.
Every awards show has its own unofficial dress code. And, by the looks of it, it seems that MTV let attendees know ahead of time that this year's VMAs fashion should involve as little fashion as possible. More specifically, it seemed as though most people aimed to wear as little clothing as possible. From full lace ensembles to exposed thongs and lingerie as outerwear, folks got as close to sporting their birthday suits as they could without getting blurred out on the live broadcast. We can't say we understand the nearly naked red carpet trend, but we can say that some stars pulled off the trend in a more fashionable way than others did. And, some actually sported full-coverage looks that earned our seal of approval, while others' fashion statements earned two thumbs down. From lots of bare midriffs to over-the-top shoulder pads and even a full-blown sailor costume, the worst-dressed stars at this year's VMAs were nothing short of show-stopping.
Rebecca Black looked like a cavewoman on her wedding day
Rebecca Black combined several styles in her VMAs outfit, and not one of those styles made any sense for the VMAs. She donned a dramatic silhouette made up of a doily-inspired skirt paired with platform sandals and a fur top that both looked like they'd been borrowed from a fashion-forward caveman. If Black's goal was to make a statement with this look, she definitely achieved it, but the statement in question seemed to be that she piled on whatever costume pieces she had from Halloweens' past.
Taylor Momsen's outfit revolved around one ABS-olutely vulnerable accessory
The saying "when you've got it, flaunt it" definitely applies to a six-pack. This doesn't mean, however, that washboard abs are all you need for a good outfit. If "Gossip Girl" alum Taylor Momsen shared a core workout video on YouTube after this red carpet appearance, she'd be raking in quite a few subscribers. After pairing a plain black bra with low rise leather pants and a stack of necklaces, though, we don't think too many people will be asking her for fashion advice.
FKA Twigs appeared to be showing off her half-finished mummy Halloween costume
Like Taylor Momsen, FKA Twigs' midriff was also among the barest of them all. The "Cellophane" singer looked to be dressed entirely in strips of maroon tissue paper and a pair of boots. This color definitely worked for the singer, but we would have loved to see her rocking the dreamy hue in an outfit that looked a bit less mummy-inspired and a bit more elevated for the red carpet.
Jazmyn Smith looked like she was headed to a business meeting on Mars in 1985
Jazmyn Smith wore a gray, subtly printed Mugler minidress on the red carpet. While the concept behind this look sounds simple, the execution was anything but simple. Her outfit had intense shoulder pads and a very unusual, detailed neckline. These details made this look feel simultaneously futuristic and stuck in the '80s, and somehow, the 'fit was still yawn-inducing. Smith would have looked great if she was on her way to a business meeting on a UFO, but it didn't fit for the red carpet.
Ice Spice was clashing from head to toe
Ice Spice embraced the lingerie trend without baring it all with a yellow corset. Unfortunately, it was unclear what possessed her to style this corset the way she did. She paired it with a pattern-mixing blue skirt and a voluminous, salmon-colored updo. No two of these three elements in her vintage Ralph Lauren look fit in vibe or color, and overall, it felt like a mess of details that just didn't work together or look elevated enough for a big award show.
Gabby Windey let her thong do the talking
Believe it or not, Gabby Windey was not among the most naked stars on the red carpet for VMAs night. And yet, her thong was almost entirely exposed in her lace Ema Savahl Couture gown. This dress definitely left little to the imagination, but it could have made for a daring fashion statement that worked if it wasn't for the G-string detailing. That aspect looked mismatched with the vibe of the delicate lace, and at first glance, it almost looked like a wardrobe malfunction.
Frankie Grande appeared to be doing a Beetlejuice cosplay
Both Grande siblings opted for bold prints on VMAs night. Ariana Grande was one of the night's best dressed in her contrasting polka dot look. Frankie Grande, on the other hand, didn't pick the right print. This yellow and black suit was overwhelming, and paired with his hair and intense eye makeup, it was hard to look at him and think of anything other than "Beetlejuice." This look could have used way, way fewer details.
Tate McRae seemingly styled her favorite bikini with her favorite bed sheet
Canadian pop singer Tate McRae somehow managed to embrace the lingerie trend in a way that felt utterly boring. McRae has sported some outfits that totally missed the mark since she first arrived in the public eye, and while this may not be her worst look ever, it still left us confused. The top of her dress and exposed underwear detail looked like a plain old bikini paired with a sheer skirt, and her dull hair and makeup made the look feel even more lackluster.
Zara Larsson looked all ready for a 2003 pool party
Malibu Barbie has certainly been a style icon for many, but usually those people are under the age of eight and en route to a pool party. In Zara Larsson's eyes, though, this was apparently the ideal look for the red carpet. Her dress looked like a bikini layered underneath a bedazzled, flower-adorned, sheer bathing suit coverup. For the right beach event, this would have been a cool look. Considering the fact that there were no beach chairs to be seen on the red carpet, though, Larsson looked out of place.
We wanted Conan Gray's sailor outfit to sail out of our view
While some stars' VMAs looks felt unfocused and all-over-the-place, there was no confusion about the inspiration behind Conan Gray's look. He wanted to channel the album art for his "Wishbone" album and look like a little lad who was ready to set sail, of course. Gray definitely went all out with his nautical-inspired look, and we appreciate the commitment to the bit and the attention to detail. But, between the puffy sleeves, intense platform boots, and sailor hat, this look was just plain old costume-y, rather than chic.
Snooki was throw pillow chic
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is a reality TV icon, but this was not an equally iconic look. Snooki has undergone a stunning transformation since she first arrived in the public eye, but this ensemble takes us right back to the early aughts. The choker and platform sandals paired with the very throw pillow-ish pattern on her minidress and the oversized blazer all felt tired and not fashion-forward. Different styling may have been able to make this dress feel like a more interesting fashion moment.
Alix Earle looked like she threw on some pumps with her PJs
In a sea of lingerie, TikTok star Alix Earle went for a much more relatable sleepwear look; she seemingly wore her favorite oversized t-shirt with no pants. Earle's white minidress certainly showed off her gams, but it really did give big T-shirt vibes, and pairing it with classic black pumps made it look even more like a last-minute 'fit. This could have been a chic outfit for an influencer event or a low-key party, but it looked too underdone at the VMAs.