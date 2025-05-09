The Worst Dressed Celebs At The 2025 Academy Of Country Music Awards
What a week it's been for fashion! We saw the best and worst dressed celebs at the 2025 Met Gala, witnessed the fashion nightmare that was the Met Gala afterparties, and, now, we have a new pope — after watching many cardinals don their famous red robes, of course. Could anything make this week more exciting and eventful for all the fashion girlies out there? Why yes, as the ACM Awards are here.
Every spring, country music's biggest stars gather together for the Academy of Country Music Awards, and every time, we get some of the loudest, wildest, and most unique fashion statements of the entire award season. Like pretty much everything in 2025, this time was wilder than ever.
This red carpet was so chock-full of bad looks, we struggled to even narrow it down to the worst of the worst. Luckily, some of these stars did stick out for all the wrong reasons. Those reasons varied from looking too wedding-ready, too costume-y, and having a pig as an accessory... yes — a pig. We've got the worst-dressed stars at the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards. Buckle in; it's a doozy!
Dasha wore a boring bridal look
The ACM Awards are definitely a big deal, but come on — they're not wedding dress-worthy! Dasha, who was one of the worst-dressed stars at the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards back in September, certainly dressed up for the ACM Awards this year, but her look still managed to be more bland than glam. Between the beige hue, boring silhouette, and lack of accessories, this look fell flat. We would've loved to see Dasha add some funky styling to this blank slate of a dress to make it fun and interesting like her music.
Gretchen Wilson reminded us why skinny jeans are out
Just call Gretchen Wilson the groundhog of denim; now that we've seen this outfit, skinny jeans are getting six more years of winter. We all know that skinny jeans are out, but that doesn't mean we blame people for wearing them now and then. To an award show, though?! Not only were these pants a bit casual for the occasion, but they were also particularly skinny and were made even more skinny-looking thanks to the big platform shoes and the oversized blazer. All the proportions were all wrong.
Priscilla Block proved that one bad accessory can ruin the whole look
We understand what the thought process behind Priscilla Block's look likely was. This dress fits her like a glove but is a bit dressy for the occasion, so she likely tried to dress it down a bit with a country-inspired belt. The idea, itself, isn't bad, but the execution... well, that was bad. This belt just doesn't go with the ultra-glam dress, and instead of dressing it down, it simply clashes and draws attention away from how stunning she looks.
Jessie Murph proved that one amazing accessory can save a bad look
This has to be a red carpet first: One of the worst-dressed stars of the night is carrying the best-dressed of the whole event. This piglet is very, very close to our hearts, and their little bow ensemble is certainly our favorite on the whole red carpet. While we appreciated Jessie Murph's color coordination with her piglet friend, we didn't appreciate the long fringe and bellbottoms quite so much. Seriously — we'll like that silhouette when pigs fly...
Wynonna Judd looked like the store manager of a vampire clothing outlet
We've seen Wynonna Judd at enough award shows by now to know that she has a very unique sense of style and that she's almost always going to wear black. However, she still managed to outdo herself with this baffling look. This outfit gives the illusion that Judd is wearing a full lace jumpsuit with bellbottoms and bell sleeves under a long suit vest. Why? We simply have no idea, but we don't think she should repeat this particular outfit.
Ellie Thumann looked like she found out that this was a country music award show 10 minutes before it started
We get it — people love to wear their cowboy hats to the ACMs to show off their love of the genre. Sometimes this works, and sometimes it doesn't, but even when it doesn't, we can let it slide on some occasions. This, though? Ellie Thumann's cowboy hat doesn't make any sense with her dress, and to be honest, her dress is a bit too simple and boring with this styling. She needed to regroup entirely with this look.
Jessie from Toy Story is Kaitlin Butts' fashion icon
Like we said, we understand why a country music lovin' cowgirl might want to dress with a little country flair for the ACM awards, but what exactly is going on here, Kaitlin Butts? A bit of country style is one thing, but as far as we're concerned, this is just a cowgirl costume. Admittedly, this would be very cute for a Halloween party, but a red carpet is a different story.
Kole Enright's shoes were all En-wrong
You can never go wrong with a simple all-black 'fit, right? It turns out that there's one simple way to make your all-black ensemble look all wrong: white shoes. Kole Enright's outfit actually would have been perfect for the occasion with some black or brown boots. It's sleek and simple but still elevated enough for the event. However, his bright white sneakers steal all the attention away from the rest of his look.
Annie Bosko looked like Annie Oakley at her senior prom
Lions and tigers and whatever that is on Annie Bosko's shoulders — oh my! Most people can't pull off bright orange, but this dress looks lovely on Bosko. The statement necklace added some welcome interest and contrast. That's all she needed! That would have been perfect! What possessed her to add a fur shawl with long fringes and a cowboy hat, we may never know. What we do know is that we wish she didn't.
Maggie Antone's Jessica Rabbit costume would be better suited for Comic Con
We appreciate when folks dress on the fancier side for more casual red carpets, yet Maggie Antone's red number was just totally wrong for this occasion. The bedazzling, sweetheart neckline and bold red hue felt a bit cartoonish and costumey, and she only made matters worse with her styling. Different shoes, a funky necklace, and a sleek ponytail may have dressed this look down and added some balance. As it is, it feels outdated and wrong for the occasion.
Albert Lawrence was a regular Willie Nelson Wonka
Albert Lawrence certainly fit into the country vibes. In fact, we think he may have gone a bit overboard with those country vibes. A purple suit isn't easy to pull off, as it will always remind us of Willy Wonka. In Lawrence's case, though, it may have worked if he styled it differently. Instead, though, he added a bolo tie, a cummerbund, and a cowboy hat, which is a combination we'd truly never advise.
Kelly Sutton appeared confused about the dress code
The ACM Awards have a wide-open dress code, and that can make choosing what to wear difficult. That said, we do think that you should choose how fancy you want your outfit to be and stick to it. For example, if you choose to wear an evening gown that might be appropriate for being crowned Miss America, leave your Apple Watch at home. All kidding aside, Kelly Sutton's outfit was actually a bit too fancy; this would be more appropriate for the Oscars — minus the Apple Watch, of course.
Queen Noveen should have ditched her denim accessories
Queen Noveen was very close to making the elusive cowgirl chic look work for her. The fringey white minidress she wore on the red carpet was actually an adorable pick for her; it was cute while still fitting that country theme. With the right shoes and accessories, we would have loved this. Instead, she went with a weird denim cowboy hat, weirder denim cowboy boots, and a bolo tie. This is definitely a case of bad styling.
Kristian Bush was in his priest era
We know, we know — the conclave was exciting for everyone! That doesn't mean we should all dress like clergy people to celebrate. Based on Kristian Bush's ACM Awards outfit, we suspect he may disagree with this. An all-black look with a white collar may seem like a good idea, but it's almost always going to give either priest or Wednesday Addams energy. Bush made this look even weirder by adding a beige cowboy hat.
Lainey Wilson looked like a countrified magician
Lainey Wilson often sports a particularly out-there look, and this year's ACM Awards were certainly no exception. Wilson wore all-black, but the ensemble still managed to be so busy, it was hard to tell what was going on. Her jacket had a confusing texture, some odd cutouts, and an extra-long train. She paired it with pants that looked like flared leggings, a strange necklace, and of course, a black cowboy hat. This look just needed fewer distracting details.
Jaclyn Singletary Gibson looked like she spilled something on her top during cocktail hour
Jaclyn Singletary Gibson looked like she might have been wearing a cute look on the ACM red carpet, but that big blazer was obscuring our view. Between the apparently clunky black shoes, the maxi skirt, the oversized blazer, and the cowboy hat, there weren't any elements of this outfit that actually went together. Swapping the skirt for a mini or some sleek pants or switching out the blazer for a cool top could have saved this look.
Shaboozey used his favorite briefcase as his outfit inspo
Shaboozey wore leather pants and a leather jacket to the ACM Awards. This certainly isn't an unusual combination, and it can definitely work. In this case, however, it did not. Shaboozey's jacket and pants were a matching light brown hue that really reminded us of a brown leather bag. To make matters worse, he kept his jacket buttoned up, which, when paired with his tight bell-bottom pants, made for an odd silhouette.
Rita Wilson was just stopping by on the way to her disco-themed sack race
Rita Wilson was certainly in a fun, glitzy mood when she picked out her dress for the ACM Awards. She was very close to pulling off her glittery silver look. The problem here was the dress' cut and how it clashed with its extra glam vibes. A T-shirt dress in sparkling silver would have been super cute. With the gathering in the middle and the below-the-knee hemline, however, this look just felt a bit confused.