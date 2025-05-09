The Worst Dressed Celebs At The 2025 Academy Of Country Music Awards

What a week it's been for fashion! We saw the best and worst dressed celebs at the 2025 Met Gala, witnessed the fashion nightmare that was the Met Gala afterparties, and, now, we have a new pope — after watching many cardinals don their famous red robes, of course. Could anything make this week more exciting and eventful for all the fashion girlies out there? Why yes, as the ACM Awards are here.

Every spring, country music's biggest stars gather together for the Academy of Country Music Awards, and every time, we get some of the loudest, wildest, and most unique fashion statements of the entire award season. Like pretty much everything in 2025, this time was wilder than ever.

This red carpet was so chock-full of bad looks, we struggled to even narrow it down to the worst of the worst. Luckily, some of these stars did stick out for all the wrong reasons. Those reasons varied from looking too wedding-ready, too costume-y, and having a pig as an accessory... yes — a pig. We've got the worst-dressed stars at the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards. Buckle in; it's a doozy!