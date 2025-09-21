Cher Didn't Know Her Real Name For Over 30 Years

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We have only ever known her as Cher. Well, some know her as the Goddess of Pop, others call her the Queen of Camp, but — like Madonna or Sting — Cher's public persona has never come with a last name. However, before the "Believe" hitmaker legally changed her name to her stage moniker, she was Cherilyn Sarkisian, the daughter of John Sarkisian and Georgia Holt; at least, that's what she was called all her life. However, after 33 years of going by Cherilyn, the singer uncovered a shocking truth about her real name.

Opening up about the 1979 name-changing process in her 2024 memoir "Cher: Part One: The Memoir," Cher said she discovered that her legal name was Cheryl, not Cherilyn. "When I applied for my birth certificate, I was shocked to find that I was officially registered as Cheryl," she wrote. When she asked her mother about it, Holt said: "'I was only a teenager, and I was in a lot of pain. Give me a break.'" Her mother did intend to name her Cherilyn, but there was a miscommunication at the hospital when she gave birth to Cher in 1946. Per Cher's telling, Holt wanted to name her after a combination of Golden Age Hollywood actor Lana Turner's daughter Cheryl Crane and her own mother, Cher's grandmother, Lynda. So, she came up with Cherilyn.