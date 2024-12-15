The Most Famous Men Cher Has Ever Dated

Cher's dating history reads like a who's who of Hollywood with a diverse range of names that prove she definitely doesn't have a type. However, one commonality is that Cher typically ends up in age-gap romances. When she met her first husband, Sonny Bono, in 1963, she was 16, and he was 28. Their relationship was tumultuous and fiery. Cher told music journalist Benjamin Svetkey in 1999 that although there was no physical or verbal abuse, she felt trapped and like she was losing her sense of self (via Blank on Blank). Cher filed for divorce in 1974, citing "involuntary servitude," and was free and single a year later.

However, Cher swapped vows with Gregg Allman three days after her divorce was finalized, this time in a quickie Las Vegas ceremony. Her second marriage didn't fare much better than her first. Cher and Allman's yo-yo romance was the stuff of tabloid dreams, resulting in them later being dubbed "The Kim and Kanye of [the 70s]." Cher filed for divorce after nine days, reunited with Allman a month later, and then split for good in 1979.

Although her marriages failed, they resulted in Cher's two sons, Chaz Bono and Elijah Blue. Still, she did not intend to walk down the aisle a third time. Instead, she remained steadfastly single and sowed her wild oats. We're going to turn back time and look at some of the famous men Cher has dated. So, buckle up, Iceman, we're heading for some risky business.

