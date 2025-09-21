Today Show's Savannah Guthrie Is Downright Unrecognizable Rocking Her Natural Hair Color
Savannah Guthrie came face-to-face with her former self on the September 3, 2025, episode of "Today" — and thanks to Guthrie's stunning transformation over the years, she was nearly unrecognizable in the throwback image!
According to People, Guthrie was chatting with fans outside the studio when a fan-made poster caught her attention. It featured a screenshot of the news anchor from earlier in her career, when she rocked a dark bob on the set of KVOA in Tucson, Arizona. Guthrie's fan, Carol, wrote "watching you since then" underneath the image, which she said she found "online." Guthrie was flattered, but clearly preferred her newer look. "Oh my gosh, hi, well, welcome, and I think we don't need to see that," she joked, blocking the image from the camera.
"It was very '90s, I think I tried to have 'the Rachel,'" the mom of two said, referring to the haircut made popular by Jennifer Aniston's character on "Friends," Rachel Green. "Thanks for coming. Now we can burn that," Guthrie told Carol. Before throwing the broadcast to co-host Al Roker, Guthrie confirmed that she was rocking natural hair color in the image.
Savannah Guthrie struggles with self-acceptance
Savannah Guthrie's best style moments prove she's maintained a fairly consistent look during her tenure as a co-host on "Today," which began in 2012. She favors a mid-length bob, with occasional blonde highlights in her light brown hair. The most drastic change she made came just over a year after her debut when she dyed her hair red to see what that change would feel like. Per a clip from "Today," as seen on X, she later regretted the decision and changed it back.
Despite her confident presence every morning on "Today," Guthrie admitted in a 2019 interview with Health (via Entertainment Tonight) that she has "never once felt good about how I looked on the outside." Reflecting on her words in that interview on the entertainment news program, she explained how becoming a mom to her daughter, Vale, in 2014 changed her relationship with herself. "I want her to grow up as confident and as beautiful as she is right now at 4 years old," she said at the time. "When you have little kids, it isn't what you tell them, it isn't what you say — it's what you do, it's your example. So, I really want to set a good example for her."