Today Show's Savannah Guthrie Is Downright Unrecognizable Rocking Her Natural Hair Color

Savannah Guthrie came face-to-face with her former self on the September 3, 2025, episode of "Today" — and thanks to Guthrie's stunning transformation over the years, she was nearly unrecognizable in the throwback image!

According to People, Guthrie was chatting with fans outside the studio when a fan-made poster caught her attention. It featured a screenshot of the news anchor from earlier in her career, when she rocked a dark bob on the set of KVOA in Tucson, Arizona. Guthrie's fan, Carol, wrote "watching you since then" underneath the image, which she said she found "online." Guthrie was flattered, but clearly preferred her newer look. "Oh my gosh, hi, well, welcome, and I think we don't need to see that," she joked, blocking the image from the camera.

"It was very '90s, I think I tried to have 'the Rachel,'" the mom of two said, referring to the haircut made popular by Jennifer Aniston's character on "Friends," Rachel Green. "Thanks for coming. Now we can burn that," Guthrie told Carol. Before throwing the broadcast to co-host Al Roker, Guthrie confirmed that she was rocking natural hair color in the image.