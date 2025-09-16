The Massive Honor Barack Obama Once Gave To Robert Redford

President Barack Obama clearly believed that Robert Redford's work had a lasting impact that reached far beyond the cinema. And the esteemed actor's words after receiving the honor reflected that. While he was at the White House to receive his medal, Robert was asked "What do you think the country needs right now?" (via YouTube). The "All Is Lost" star didn't hesitate or mince words about his vision for the future of America. "I think it needs young people to step up and get involved," he opined. "If we're gonna have a future that they want to be a part of, get involved. Now rather than later."

Notably, there was action behind Robert's hope. He founded the Sundance Institute to support independent creatives and work towards environmental action. His passions for environmentalism and philanthropy were also reflected in the charities he supported, which included Greenpeace, American Wild Horse Preservation Campaign, and the James Redford Institute for Transplant Awareness, among others.

In addition to being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Oscar winner was also among Time magazine's "Hero[es] of the Environment" in 2007 and earned the Duke LEAF award in 2009. Further, Robert's hope for the future is manifesting in another way now too. His grandson, Dylan Redford, has grown up to be Robert's twin in more ways than just looks. In 2020, Dylan was named the co-chair of the Redford Center's board of directors, where he made environmentalism his goal, just like his grandfather.