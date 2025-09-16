The Massive Honor Barack Obama Once Gave To Robert Redford
In the wake of the death of Oscar-winning actor and director Robert Redford, folks are looking back at the many honors he received over the course of his life and celebrated career in Hollywood. Redford was best known for his work as a performer, as well as his many filmmaking accomplishments, which earned the "Out of Africa" star a BAFTA, two Emmys, six Golden Globes, and an Academy Award, among others. And yet, there was one medal Redford earned that was even more coveted than the myriad trophies he took home from glitzy awards shows: The beloved actor received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
In 2016, Former President Barack Obama bestowed the award upon 21 deserving Americans. "The Presidential Medal of Freedom is not just our nation's highest civilian honor — it's a tribute to the idea that all of us, no matter where we come from, have the opportunity to change this country for the better," he explained at the time, per the Obama White House. The president noted, "From scientists, philanthropists, and public servants to activists, athletes, and artists, these 21 individuals have helped push America forward, inspiring millions of people around the world along the way." Redford inspired millions.
Robert Redford's work made him highly deserving of this honor
President Barack Obama clearly believed that Robert Redford's work had a lasting impact that reached far beyond the cinema. And the esteemed actor's words after receiving the honor reflected that. While he was at the White House to receive his medal, Robert was asked "What do you think the country needs right now?" (via YouTube). The "All Is Lost" star didn't hesitate or mince words about his vision for the future of America. "I think it needs young people to step up and get involved," he opined. "If we're gonna have a future that they want to be a part of, get involved. Now rather than later."
Notably, there was action behind Robert's hope. He founded the Sundance Institute to support independent creatives and work towards environmental action. His passions for environmentalism and philanthropy were also reflected in the charities he supported, which included Greenpeace, American Wild Horse Preservation Campaign, and the James Redford Institute for Transplant Awareness, among others.
In addition to being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Oscar winner was also among Time magazine's "Hero[es] of the Environment" in 2007 and earned the Duke LEAF award in 2009. Further, Robert's hope for the future is manifesting in another way now too. His grandson, Dylan Redford, has grown up to be Robert's twin in more ways than just looks. In 2020, Dylan was named the co-chair of the Redford Center's board of directors, where he made environmentalism his goal, just like his grandfather.