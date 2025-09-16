Trump's Ego-Stroking New York Times Lawsuit Proves How Desperate Donald Is To Be Liked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While Donald Trump may have transformed from real estate mogul and reality TV star into president, what has stayed consistent is his desire to be liked and be the one in charge, and we can see that in his latest lawsuit against The New York Times. Trump has a long history of suing media outlets, and he posted about the $15 billion legal action on his Truth Social page. The lawsuit says that the defendants are working to "tarnish his legacy of achievement, destroy his reputation as a successful businessman, and subject him to humiliation and ridicule."

One of his biggest issues with the paper seems to be that it endorsed Kamala Harris in 2024. On September 30, 2024, The New York Times editorial board wrote an op-ed that declared that Harris was "the only patriotic choice for president." However, it does not, as Trump seems to claim in his Truth Social post, appear on the front page of the print paper that day. And even though Trump won the 2024 election, he still seems salty about the newspaper promoting his rival.

Along with endorsing Harris, one of the articles that angered Trump was titled "The Star-Making Machine That Created 'Donald Trump,'" which talks about his time on "The Apprentice." But apparently not in glowing enough terms. According to the lawsuit filed in Florida, "The Apprentice" was a success "thanks solely to President Trump's sui generis charisma and unique business acumen." It's rave review continues, "'The Apprentice' represented the cultural magnitude of President Trump's singular brilliance, which captured the zeitgeist of our time." We've heard Trump brag about himself before, and this is right up there as proof of how he wants people to see him.