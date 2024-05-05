Donald Trump Has A Long History Of Suing Media Outlets

While Donald Trump may have made history as the first president to ever face criminal charges, Trump and his family are no strangers to the legal system. Over the years, the biggest Trump family lawsuits have included bankruptcies, expensive divorces, and defamation. The judgments have run into the millions, like the 2023 E. Jean Carroll defamation case, where Trump was ordered to pay her $83 million, and the 2024 Trump Organization fraud lawsuit in New York where Trump was fined $355 million.

While Trump has been the defendant many times, he's also been on the other side of the table. USA Today has tracked active lawsuits connected to Trump — it's upward of 4,000 over more than 30 years. One category of Trump lawsuits includes him suing, or threatening to sue, media organizations — in 2013, his then-lawyer Michael Cohen reportedly sent an email to The Onion, notably a satirical website, accusing them of defamation and stating that the article in question should be taken down or, "I will take all action necessary to ensure your actions do not go without consequence," per The Onion.

While The Onion situation doesn't seem to have escalated into a lawsuit, there were several times that Trump has gone through with suing news organizations and journalists. During his time as president, Trump discussed how he wanted to make it easier to sue and to win in libel cases against the media. Here are some of the most notable cases filed over the years.