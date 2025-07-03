Trump's Self-Absorbed Brag About His 'Nice High IQ' Completely Backfires

On the cusp of President Donald Trump finally being able to sign his "big, beautiful bill," it appears there are some holdouts within his own party, possibly delaying his legislation milestone. Not one to keep his words to himself, Trump took the opportunity to whine about an unnamed legislator (one would assume he's yapping about Thom Tillis, the North Carolina Republican who voted against the bill and then stated he's quitting politics). Possibly still annoyed that no one came to his sad birthday parade, Trump railed against people like Tilllis who don't want to hand him everything he asks for by trying to hype himself up. But Trump's little brag ended up coming back to bite him.

Trump: "I have a nice high IQ. We like high IQ people. They know I make good decisions."🤡 Nothing screams 'high IQ' like needing to tell us you have one pic.twitter.com/e1KyVAcdWZ — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 1, 2025

While being interviewed aboard Air Force One, Trump insisted that his intelligence knows no bounds, and that's why he should be given everything he asks for. "I have a nice high IQ," he stated before continuing that the American people "like that." He went on to suggest that people "know I make good decisions. That's why we have the hat." Trump then pointed at the accessory he should stop wearing, one of his notorious red hats. He then declared, "Trump was right about everything," which does appear on several caps worn by MAGA fans. However, the hat he is wearing in the video reads "Gulf of America."

Commenters on X had quite a bit to say about Trump's assertion that he's the smartest man in the room. Let's just say that they aren't as convinced as he is.