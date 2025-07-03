Trump's Self-Absorbed Brag About His 'Nice High IQ' Completely Backfires
On the cusp of President Donald Trump finally being able to sign his "big, beautiful bill," it appears there are some holdouts within his own party, possibly delaying his legislation milestone. Not one to keep his words to himself, Trump took the opportunity to whine about an unnamed legislator (one would assume he's yapping about Thom Tillis, the North Carolina Republican who voted against the bill and then stated he's quitting politics). Possibly still annoyed that no one came to his sad birthday parade, Trump railed against people like Tilllis who don't want to hand him everything he asks for by trying to hype himself up. But Trump's little brag ended up coming back to bite him.
Trump: "I have a nice high IQ. We like high IQ people. They know I make good decisions."🤡
Nothing screams 'high IQ' like needing to tell us you have one pic.twitter.com/e1KyVAcdWZ
— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 1, 2025
While being interviewed aboard Air Force One, Trump insisted that his intelligence knows no bounds, and that's why he should be given everything he asks for. "I have a nice high IQ," he stated before continuing that the American people "like that." He went on to suggest that people "know I make good decisions. That's why we have the hat." Trump then pointed at the accessory he should stop wearing, one of his notorious red hats. He then declared, "Trump was right about everything," which does appear on several caps worn by MAGA fans. However, the hat he is wearing in the video reads "Gulf of America."
Commenters on X had quite a bit to say about Trump's assertion that he's the smartest man in the room. Let's just say that they aren't as convinced as he is.
Donald Trump can't convince the internet he has a high IQ
There's believing in yourself, and then there's self delusion, and it seems President Donald Trump has tripped himself up in the latter. Suggesting he has a beautiful mind, the president seems to have forgotten that a person with a high IQ probably wouldn't keep confidential documents in a bathroom in Mar-A-Lago like Trump did. Of course, the online masses also took note of the glaring inconsistencies Trump uses to soothe his own ego.
One X user wrote: "Smart people don't say they're smart...They don't have to." Which is a clear and prescient point. But Trump, a man who has changed his official portrait several times, doesn't seem to have the assured sense of self a man truly confident in his own capabilities should possess. Which brings up something another commenter seemed to note, "Trump only believes he has a high IQ because everyone kisses his ring." It does seem as if Trump might be finding himself in a situation similar to the story of "The Emperor's New Clothes."
While Trump is struggling to cover his exhaustion during his second term in office, it seems he is relying on those around him to continue to bolster his ego. Just like he said in his rambling speech on Air Force One, he's tired of people voting against him and not giving him what he wants. Although, perhaps what he really wants is a nap.