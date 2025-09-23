The Most Inappropriate Outfits Fox News' Martha MacCallum Has Ever Worn

Defining what is right to wear to work and what is wrong is a thin line that many of us are still navigating. Martha MacCallum, host of Fox News' "The Story with Martha MacCallum" and "The Untold Story," is a fine example of the dance between this line. As the host of a highly regarded news program and a frequent debate moderator, MacCallum is expected to dress and present herself in a certain way. MacCallum is also expected to be in front of a camera for extended periods of time, day after day.

While MacCallum has been known for her good looks and ageless glow, she's also not unfamiliar with disastrous looks on air. She can pull off a showy look in the right circumstances, but due to the high volume of content that MacCallum produces, it is inevitable that an outfit slips through the cracks created by the thin line between appropriate and inappropriate. This has led to a lookbook collection of MacCallum's outfits that have certainly failed to fit the workspace or conversation she was leading.