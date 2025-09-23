The Most Inappropriate Outfits Fox News' Martha MacCallum Has Ever Worn
Defining what is right to wear to work and what is wrong is a thin line that many of us are still navigating. Martha MacCallum, host of Fox News' "The Story with Martha MacCallum" and "The Untold Story," is a fine example of the dance between this line. As the host of a highly regarded news program and a frequent debate moderator, MacCallum is expected to dress and present herself in a certain way. MacCallum is also expected to be in front of a camera for extended periods of time, day after day.
While MacCallum has been known for her good looks and ageless glow, she's also not unfamiliar with disastrous looks on air. She can pull off a showy look in the right circumstances, but due to the high volume of content that MacCallum produces, it is inevitable that an outfit slips through the cracks created by the thin line between appropriate and inappropriate. This has led to a lookbook collection of MacCallum's outfits that have certainly failed to fit the workspace or conversation she was leading.
Plunging neckline for Ash Wednesday
This pink look from Martha MacCallum's Ash Wednesday appearance on Fox News definitely caused viewers to do a double-take. Dressed in a silky satin button-up top, the news anchor left one too many buttons undone. The plunging neckline is just a little inappropriate and jarring given that the segment MacCallum is sharing a post from focuses on celebrating a religious holiday within the Catholic faith. While it could be cute in some circumstances, it's definitely not the look for the conversation topic.
Expensive insensitivity
This look from Martha MacCallum's time on Fox News' Town Hall back in 2024 is nothing inappropriate in terms of showing skin or being overly revealing. The questioning of appropriateness comes when looking at the denim top MacCallum flashes, as it costs nearly $600! Although the audience of observers might not have known, the price of this piece is insensitive given that during this episode, MacCallum was covering topics on the struggles of the American people and injustices in the American community.
Deep v with Boris Johnson
The look that revealed too much. While in a conversation with Boris Johnson, Martha MacCallum wore a white button-up and a dark patterned blazer. The cut of the top nearly aligned with the blazer opening, making it appear as if MacCallum wore the suit coat without anything underneath. As the button-up doesn't seem to close until MacCallum's top button of her blazer, the deep neckline on this top is very revealing, and appears like a wardrobe malfunction waiting to happen.
Importanted Bergdorf blazer
The Fox News host talked about the lack of American patriotism in the next generation while styling this scoop-neck tweed jacket. Martha MacCallum expresses a concern surrounding young Americans' seeming disinterest for "what we have here" in America. MacCallum's jacket in the clip is a Bergdorf Goodman design. Notably, the jacket is imported. In a conversation where the urge for a return to American patriotism is at the forefront, it becomes awkward and inappropriate to be covered in a product that is not produced in America.
Wrong color for the occasion
Martha MacCallum wore this structured white top in July 2025. While professional, the outfit was at a disconnect with the topic of conversation MacCallum was covering: the death of Ozzy Osbourne. In moments like this one, individuals are typically expected to wear dark clothing as a sign of respect for the passed individual. A rule of thumb that MacCallum's guest, Lisa Montgomery, actually followed. The look is ill-planned and inappropriate for a conversation covering the death of a rock legend.
Conversation on pricey loans with designer earrings
Once again, Martha MacCallum steps into a difficult place by asserting that President Biden's plan to forgive the ever-increasing student loan debt in America is unjust. Her point comes off a little tone deaf, as she makes remarks about the requirement of students to pay back these loans as if the pressure of student loans hasn't only continued to grow, the price of college keeps rising, all while the job market is unequip for the new work force. The point is especially tone deaf while wearing Van Cleef earrings, which are upwards of $3,000!