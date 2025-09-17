Who Is Robert Redford's Wife Sibylle Szaggars?

On September 16, 2025, Oscar-winning actor and director Robert Redford passed away at the age of 89. Although there were several tragic details about Redford's life, there was one silver lining to it all: The beloved star's lasting love with his longtime wife, Sibylle Szaggars. The "Out of Africa" actor's path crossed with Szaggars' at his Sundance Mountain Resort all the way back in 1996. Speaking to The National YoungArts Foundation in 2014, Szaggars recalled that although she recognized the iconic performer from one of her all-time favorite films, "Barefoot in the Park," as well as "Jeremiah Johnson," she wasn't all too familiar with his body of work more generally. So, she naturally felt nervous when Redford asked her and her friends out to dinner. But the group quelled Szaggars' anxieties by watching about eight of his films in the hours leading up to it.

Fortunately, when she headed over to the dinner, Szaggars quickly realized there was nothing to worry about because Redford had no interest in talking about his impressive achievements in film. In fact, the "Indecent Proposal" star admitted to The National YoungArts Foundation that he was rather glad of his date's lack of knowledge about his Hollywood career. As Redford reasoned, "We started from a more even playing field. I didn't have to worry about any agenda," (via YouTube). He later added, "It was a wonderful beginning of a relationship, because it began as two human beings meeting each other and finding a connection as two human beings, rather than being colored by success." Their love story only got better from that meet-cute.