Who Are Robert Redford's Kids And The Tragedies That Struck Two Of Them

Hollywood is mourning the loss of industry legend Robert Redford. The multi-hyphenate died September 16, 2025, at the age of 89. With decades in front of the camera, Redford has left an indelible mark on the American film scene, leaving us with classics like "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" and "All the President's Men." But according to the movie mogul himself, Redford's family was what he was most proud of during his lifetime.

In June 1998, Redford told People: "I've made some interesting movies, and I've been very satisfied with the work, but if someone wrapped it all up and said to me, 'What's your greatest achievement?' I'd say, 'The children. They're the best thing in my life.'" Redford married his first wife, Lola Van Wagenen, in 1958, and the couple went on to have four children before their 1985 divorce: Scott, Shauna, James, and Amy. Redford married his second wife Sibylle Szaggars in 2009, though they had no children together.

Health issues plagued the Redford family; the actor's oldest son died at only two months old, while his youngest son died of cancer in 2020. Redford leaves behind his two daughters, Shauna and Amy, who will carry on his creative legacy in their own respective ways — including their possible involvement in the Sundance Institute, which Redford founded in 1981.