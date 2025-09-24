The Eye-Watering Amount Of Money Beyonce & Jay-Z Have To Pay For Their Lavish Homes
"I want something big. I want something that says, 'I'm here'." And Beyonce stuck to those words that have since become an iconic sound on TikTok. She and her husband Jay-Z have purchased many lavish homes that flaunt their celebrity status and incredibly deep pocketbooks. With now four properties in their portfolio located all across the United States, these celebs have truly incredible homes in California and New York. Inside the lavish celebrities' homes, there are at least 29 bedrooms, 37 bathrooms, and five swimming pools. Their Malibu home is an especially expensive marvel, breaking records in 2023 when it was purchased as the most expensive house sold in the state of California for nearly $200 million.
The Malibu home, the latest in their real estate purchases, breaks records for the couple's previous spending on homes. Prior to their second California home, the couple had spent $25.9 million on their Hamptons home in 2009, $6.8 million on their New York Penthouse in 2009, and $88 million on their Bel Air home in 2017. That adds up to a total of $320.7 million spent on homes alone by the pair. To put that into perspective, that's more money than Van Gogh's "Starry Night" costs; in fact, it's more money than the museum that holds the painting costs in a year.
The couple reportedly took out a second mortgage for the Bel Air home
Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Bel Air home has started to make its way back into the public's attention after their purchase of the home in 2021. This sprawling $88 million Californian house is just forty minutes away from their Malibu beach house and consists of six structures over two acres of land. The home for the family of five features eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a media room, four pools, a 15-car garage, and a wellness center. The incredibly large price tag may send eyes bursting from any average person's sockets, but the $88 million is merely 2.7% of the couple's combined wealth. Together, their net worth of $3.3 billion is truly astonishing, which is why the public was perplexed when reports surfaced of a second mortgage the couple had taken out on the Bel Air home.
When the pair first bought the Bel Air home, they took out a loan of $52.8 million before taking out an additional mortgage in April 2025 worth $57.75 million. That brings their monthly payment, including the $1.2 million in property taxes, to over $600,000 a month for their digs. However, this does not take into consideration the monthly payments of their other three homes. Their decision to take on over $100 million in loans has caused questions to surface online about the stability of the couple's income, with media outlets asking if they could be "broke billionaires."