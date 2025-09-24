The Eye-Watering Amount Of Money Beyonce & Jay-Z Have To Pay For Their Lavish Homes

"I want something big. I want something that says, 'I'm here'." And Beyonce stuck to those words that have since become an iconic sound on TikTok. She and her husband Jay-Z have purchased many lavish homes that flaunt their celebrity status and incredibly deep pocketbooks. With now four properties in their portfolio located all across the United States, these celebs have truly incredible homes in California and New York. Inside the lavish celebrities' homes, there are at least 29 bedrooms, 37 bathrooms, and five swimming pools. Their Malibu home is an especially expensive marvel, breaking records in 2023 when it was purchased as the most expensive house sold in the state of California for nearly $200 million.

The Malibu home, the latest in their real estate purchases, breaks records for the couple's previous spending on homes. Prior to their second California home, the couple had spent $25.9 million on their Hamptons home in 2009, $6.8 million on their New York Penthouse in 2009, and $88 million on their Bel Air home in 2017. That adds up to a total of $320.7 million spent on homes alone by the pair. To put that into perspective, that's more money than Van Gogh's "Starry Night" costs; in fact, it's more money than the museum that holds the painting costs in a year.