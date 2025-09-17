What Happened To Robert Redford's First Wife, Lola Van Wagenen?

Legendary actor and director Robert Redford has joined the list of stars we've sadly lost so far in 2025. As the world mourns his passing, many are taking a nostalgic stroll down memory lane, reminiscing about the late actor's life. Redford was married twice, and his first wife, Lola Van Wagenen, was at the famed director's side for most of the tragedies Redford faced during his life.

The couple notably mourned the loss of their baby son, who died of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) in 1959. While Van Wagenen never spoke publicly about the tragedy, Redford told AARP Magazine in 2011, "It was really hard. We were very young." He added, "We didn't know anything about SIDS, so the only thing you think is that you've done something wrong. As a parent, you tend to blame yourself. That creates a scar that probably never completely heals."

Van Wagenen and Redford got married in 1958, and they called it quits in the '80s. The end of her marriage with the Sundance founder did not stall Van Wagenen's own career, however. While she was a mother and a wife, she still pursued her own passions. The 1980s saw her going back to school, earning a B.A. degree from Vermont College. She set her sights on New York University next, earning a Master's Degree in Public History and Liberal Studies a few years later. She finished in 1994 with a Ph.D in American History and proceeded to co-found Clio Visualizing History, Inc. in 1996. The company became a nonprofit in 2002 and aims to enrich students' understanding of history. This wasn't her first rodeo — she'd co-founded non-profit Consumer Action Now in 1970. Van Wagenen continued to build her career as the years wore on, eventually dipping her toes into showbusiness as well.