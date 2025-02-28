Stars We've Sadly Lost So Far In 2025

It's inevitable: Every year that passes takes beloved stars with it, and sadly 2025 started off by claiming its fair share of performers before the year even kicked off proper. Not only does the death of celebrities we love remind us of our own mortality, but it also serves as a prompt to make the most of the little time we have. Many stars, especially those who were living legends, leave millions of hearts shattered when they die, and it can feel like losing a beloved, long-distance friend you never really talked to but who had a significant impact on your life nonetheless. Thanks to social media, the news can often pop up in one's Instagram feed without any warning, making the shock of a star's passing that much harder. It can also provide some solace, however, with many fans taking to a late performer's page to leave their condolences on their last post.

As we bid stars we loved goodbye — some young and some old — we look back on their work and achievements with bittersweet nostalgia. We have a valid excuse to rewatch their movies and shows or listen to their albums on repeat, and sometimes we even rediscover things about their lives we never knew before or have long forgotten. We lost a significant amount of beloved stars in 2024 and, unfortunately, 2025 didn't wait long before it subjected the world to its first major loss.