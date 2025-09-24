Barbara Walters Had One Regret Over Her Behind The Scenes Drama With Joy Behar On The View

Among the many faces that have sat at the Hot Topics Table on "The View," Barbara Walters and Joy Behar are the two most synonymous hosts. Walters created the beloved daytime talk show in 1997, with Behar acting as one of the original co-hosts to take the stage with the prominent ABC journalist. However, the two TV legends seemingly had a contentious relationship at times. According to Behar, there were a couple of instances where she was "sacked" because of it.

Opening up about her history with Walters — who passed away in December 2022 — on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" in September 2025, Behar revealed that her co-panelist fired her two times. Although she is reportedly known for being a nightmare behind the scenes, one instance when Behar was fired apparently had to do with her politics. She told Cohen that it "had something to do with a Democrat and a Republican." That seemed to be referring to Behar's 2013 departure from the show, which she talked about with People in 2017, telling the magazine: "The way I heard it, ... they got rid of a Republican so they wanted to get rid of a Democrat."

However, Behar said on "WWHL" that Walters quickly "regretted" her decision to get rid of the TV personality. "So, we're planning to tell the story on the air, and during the commercial break she says to me, 'Tell them you changed your mind,'" Behar revealed with a chuckle. "I said, 'Barbara, you just fired me, how am I supposed to change my mind?'" Behar asserted that the network "begged me to come back." Per People, after sporadically guest hosting, she took an official place on the show again in 2015.