What We Know About Hannah Einbinder's Low-Key Relationship History

When it comes to her political views, Hannah Einbinder is pretty vocal. She made headlines after her 2025 Emmy Awards acceptance speech, when she proclaimed: "Go birds, f*** ICE, and free Palestine." However, the "Hacks" star is fairly private about her personal life, including who she is dating. As of this writing, she hasn't explicitly opened up about a relationship to the press and keeps her social media mostly about her political stance and comedy work. But over the years, Einbinder — who is bisexual — has been linked to a couple of people.

There are reports that suggest the actor dated Phoebe Mandel, a producer and production assistant who has credits on movies like "Promising Young Woman" and "Greyhound," per her IMDB. The pair have looked cozy on red carpets dating back to 2021, with Einbinder even calling Mandel her "eternal +1" and "bff" on Instagram. Those are two conflicting descriptors, indicating that they were either romantically involved or just incredibly close friends. However, in 2025, Einbinder referred to her "best friend Phoebe" in a Los Angeles Times interview, which seemingly confirmed their friendship — though who says exes can't be besties?

If the pair were seeing each other, it couldn't have been for that long because in 2022, Einbinder quietly started dating fellow comedian Alex Edelman. She first brought attention to their relationship when she took Edelman to the "Hacks" Season 2 premiere. Neither comedian addressed their romance often; Edelman once made a cheeky comment about Einbinder being his "boss" on X, formerly Twitter. But in June 2023, Edelman confirmed to The New York Times that he and Einbinder had called it quits a month prior.