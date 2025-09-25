What The Cast Of Friends Looks Like Without All That Makeup On

The many, many fans of the incredible smash hit series "Friends" remained loyal to the cast of the show long after the series finale in 2004. Fans first became acquainted — dare it be said, friends — with the stars of the sitcom back in 1994 when many of the now household names really got their start. Now these actors who stood as staples in American living rooms have brought their fresh faces to the internet to prove they've still got it, even all these years later.

At the time of the show's start, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow were in their early 30s, while their co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer were only in their 20s. As the show continued, the cast grew with their on-screen characters. Now, something you only notice about the "Friends" cast as an adult is how much makeup was piled on to these actors during filming. But today, the renowned actors flaunt their makeup-free faces frequently online and shock fans with just how great they all still look.