What The Cast Of Friends Looks Like Without All That Makeup On
The many, many fans of the incredible smash hit series "Friends" remained loyal to the cast of the show long after the series finale in 2004. Fans first became acquainted — dare it be said, friends — with the stars of the sitcom back in 1994 when many of the now household names really got their start. Now these actors who stood as staples in American living rooms have brought their fresh faces to the internet to prove they've still got it, even all these years later.
At the time of the show's start, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow were in their early 30s, while their co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer were only in their 20s. As the show continued, the cast grew with their on-screen characters. Now, something you only notice about the "Friends" cast as an adult is how much makeup was piled on to these actors during filming. But today, the renowned actors flaunt their makeup-free faces frequently online and shock fans with just how great they all still look.
Jennifer Aniston's glowing skin shines all these years later
Jennifer Aniston shared one sweet photo on her Instagram of her with "Friends" co-star Courteney Cox. In the post shared in June 2025, the "Horrible Bosses" actor snuggled up to her former co-star in a relaxed look that certainly pleased "Friends" fans. Wearing a casual tank top and aviator frames, Aniston gave fans a glimpse of her all-natural look complete with her glowing, healthy skin, gentle smile, and piercing eyes. With this age-defying beauty, Jennifer Aniston's transformation from "Friends" to now is stunningly remarkable.
Lisa Kudrow skips makeup when posting videos online
Lisa Kudrow shared a no-makeup look back in June 2021 in a video posted on her Instagram page. In the hilarious throwback video, Kudrow made reference to Phoebe Buffay's funny mishearing of the Elton John song "Tiny Dancer." The "Friends" star could be seen in a simple striped shirt and dark-framed glasses. Her iconic thick blonde hair took center stage, still as lush and beautiful as ever. Kudrow paired the casual look with the perfect accessory to her fresh-faced appearance: her shining smile.
Courteney Cox's crystal-blue eyes are a sign of her raw beauty
Courteney Cox posted a photo of her and acting bestie Jennifer Aniston in August 2025. The stunning duo looked up at the camera in a bare-faced selfie on a dock that Cox captioned with: "We look so cute next to each other." Like co-star Aniston, Cox appears to not have aged at all since her days as Monica Geller. Her no-makeup look still stuns thanks to her remarkable blue eyes and fresh even skin tone.
Matt LeBlanc keeps it natural while paying tribute to the show
Matt LeBlanc, in his series of posts hoisting up a "Friends" themed coffee mug, has proven that he has no reason to hide behind cosmetics. In one snap from April 2022, LeBlanc smiled at the camera with a white mug showing a decal of "Friends" co-star David Schwimmer. Looking handsome at the age of 54 in the photo, the actor owned his gray hair and beard with a grace that is making him age wonderfully.
David Schwimmer flaunts his fresh face (and Ross haircut)
In February 2022, David Schwimmer posted a group photo together with Joseph Sikora and Anthony Fleming, who starred in "Power Book IV: Force." With his signature smile, Schwimmer embraced his fellow actor in an all-black outfit. "We go back 20 years, when these two were lighting up the Chicago stage with their crazy talent ..." the "Madagascar" alum captioned the post. Schwimmer, 55 years old when the photo was taken, probably sported his great smile in the knowledge that his looks only get better with age.
Matthew Perry embraced the good looks that were passed down to him
The late Matthew Perry frequently shared his au naturel look to his social media. In one of his final posts, Perry posed with his father, fellow actor John Bennett Perry, in his Los Angeles home. Though Matthew Perry had gone through a complete transformation over the years since "Friends," it never took away his gentle smile and kind eyes.
Maggie Wheeler is a vision when she smiles
Maggie Wheeler, the incredible actor behind the iconic role of Janice in the series, shared a makeup-free look on her Instagram back in November 2023. Beaming in a layered green shirt with wide-leg jeans and flip flops, the actor was captured reading at the community organization The Nest in Los Angeles. While Wheeler's personal, laid-back style is certainly a break away from Janice's gaudy aesthetic, her bright smile is one that fans are oh so familiar with.
Jane Sibbett proves she's aging like fine wine
Jane Sibbett shared a fun-loving makeup-free look to her Instagram in December 2023. The star, captured with her head perched in her hands, had a puzzle piece on her forehead and a playful look in her eyes. The actor's surprisingly youthful look took fans back in time to her days as Carol Willick, also known as Ross Geller's ex-wife. It's incredible just how similar she looks to her younger self in the post, even though it was taken nearly two decades after the "Friends" finale.
Cole Sprouse shows off his stunning complexion
Cole Sprouse, who became a staple on the Disney scene following his breakout lead role in the show "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody" and later returned to the TV world with "Riverdale," played Ben Geller when he was only seven years old! Sprouse is certainly the youngest of this round-up, and he appeared fresh-faced and handsome in one Instagram post from 2025. As an adult, Sprouse sports some facial hair but still has his dirty blonde hair from his youth.