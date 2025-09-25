Why Tiger Woods Fans Think His Ex Wife Elin Nordegren Hasn't Moved On From Their Romance

Golfing legend Tiger Woods may be slowing down a bit on the links, but his personal life certainly hasn't. Since November 2024, Woods has reportedly been dating Vanessa Trump, ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr., and rumor has it he's ready to put a ring on it. That development has put his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, in an awkward position, according to Radar Online. Woods and Nordegren divorced in 2010 after learning he cheated on her with multiple women, but they've since remained close over the years while co-parenting their daughter Sam and son Charlie.

And it sounds like Nordegren's not afraid to share her opinion on Woods' romance. As a source spilled to Radar, "She has her reservations about this relationship and she can't exactly hide her disdain over the whole thing. She thought it was a weird match from the start, and for him to be getting so serious and moving Vanessa into his home so soon is a red flag." As this insider explained, Nordegren still genuinely cares about her ex and wants him to slow down before he makes a big decision that he will regret. The source added, "For all their troubles, she still cares for Tiger and would hate to see him hurt. ... It doesn't look like he's listening, however, and that's got to be distressing for Elin." But as some fans of the golf great see it, Nordegren might be motivated by more than just simple concern.