Why Tiger Woods Fans Think His Ex Wife Elin Nordegren Hasn't Moved On From Their Romance
Golfing legend Tiger Woods may be slowing down a bit on the links, but his personal life certainly hasn't. Since November 2024, Woods has reportedly been dating Vanessa Trump, ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr., and rumor has it he's ready to put a ring on it. That development has put his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, in an awkward position, according to Radar Online. Woods and Nordegren divorced in 2010 after learning he cheated on her with multiple women, but they've since remained close over the years while co-parenting their daughter Sam and son Charlie.
And it sounds like Nordegren's not afraid to share her opinion on Woods' romance. As a source spilled to Radar, "She has her reservations about this relationship and she can't exactly hide her disdain over the whole thing. She thought it was a weird match from the start, and for him to be getting so serious and moving Vanessa into his home so soon is a red flag." As this insider explained, Nordegren still genuinely cares about her ex and wants him to slow down before he makes a big decision that he will regret. The source added, "For all their troubles, she still cares for Tiger and would hate to see him hurt. ... It doesn't look like he's listening, however, and that's got to be distressing for Elin." But as some fans of the golf great see it, Nordegren might be motivated by more than just simple concern.
Does Elin Nordegren want Tiger Woods back, or is she just looking out for him?
When Radar posted on Instagram about the tension brewing between Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren in light of the matrimonial chatter, the comments were a lot spicier than the typical country club crowd. One person asked, "Jealous much?" Another came right out and declared, "Sounds like a bitter ex." Others were a little more sympathetic to Nordegren's position, with one commenter insisting, "Let's face it-Elin is smarter and has more class than all of them put together! She doesn't want her kids to be involved in all the trump crap!!" And when Atlanta Black Star posted about the story on Facebook, one commenter offered some measured analysis by speculating, "Two things can be true. She can be over him but still angry about what all he put her through. It may not mean she wants him back."
Whatever Nordegren's true motivations are, her instincts are right if she recognizes that this would clearly be a big adjustment for everyone. In addition to her and Woods' two kids, Vanessa Trump has five children — whose grandfather, Donald Trump, just so happens to be president — which would make for quite the blended family. We don't blame Nordegren if she doesn't want her kids (and by extension, herself) getting swept up in a media firestorm. But considering the way things are reportedly going, it looks like Woods might just be getting another ring before he ever gets another green jacket.