Tragic Details About Tiger Woods' Children, Sam And Charlie

Tiger Woods' kids have been front and center throughout his celebrated career — for better and for worse. But in the beginning, it was all for the better, with Sam Woods and her younger brother Charlie Woods often photographed smiling proudly on the green next to their superstar golfer father. In 2011, Tiger gushed about the joys of parenting, saying, "I just love being with them and seeing what they're doing, what they're capable of doing — the joys, just the shifts of interest. It's just fun. We have a great time together," (via People). And given the iconic golfer's sky-high net worth, it's not hard to imagine that his two kids have enjoyed quite the childhood.

Advertisement

But in a telling moment on the "Another Golf Podcast," in 2022, Tiger detailed his parenting philosophy in a hypothetical discussion with Charlie, saying, "Son, you will never be my friend. Okay? I will always be friendly, but I will always be your dad." He then elaborated, "I think that's the responsibility as a parent. You could always be friendly. My dad was always friendly to me, but he was my dad first." It's a stern tone that illuminates the long shadow that Sam and Charlie have had to live beneath, and which conflicts with the smiling family that we often see in photographs.

But whether they were dealing with assumptions about following in Tiger's professional footsteps or sadly becoming collateral damage due to some of the poor decisions he's made along the way Sam and Charlie have not always had an easy time of it.

Advertisement