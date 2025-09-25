Laura Ingraham Nearly Lost Her Fox News Career Over This Shady Comment

"The Ingraham Angle" remains one of Fox News' signature primetime shows, but it was close to disappearing less than one year into its run. After premiering in October 2017, it didn't take long for host Laura Ingraham, who's lived through her fair share of tragedy, to stir up some serious controversy. As detailed by NPR, in March 2018, she threw some serious shade at a high school student, tweeting, "David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA...totally predictable given acceptance rates.)"

But Hogg wasn't just some random teenager. Instead, he was a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, which had occurred just one month prior. His response was swift and media-savvy, as he listed 12 of Ingraham's advertisers on X, formerly Twitter, and asked his followers to put pressure on them. In the ensuing fallout, a number of major companies announced they would stop advertising on "The Ingraham Angle," including Johnson & Johnson, Wayfair, and Hulu. Despite Ingraham's button-pushing reputation, it was clear to many that she had gone too far. As NPR's David Folkenflik explained, "This is just sort of personal. It's not just disdain. It's contempt for a guy who's only in the public eye for what he's endured and what he's decided to do about it."