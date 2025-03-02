Laura Ingraham's Most Unforgettable Live TV Gaffes

One of Laura Ingraham's humbling moments came from a "gotcha" approach by sports author Steve Almond. The broadcast is from January 2023, less than a week after football player Damar Hamlin suffered from a nearly fatal blow during a Bills vs. Bengals game that caused him to go into Cardiac Arrest.

During the segment, Ingraham asked Almond what the NFL could do to prevent life-altering injuries such as these from happening again. He then seamlessly compared the NFL settling injury-related lawsuits to Fox News throwing money at the number of sexual harassment cases perpetrated by their employees (Roger Ailes, Bill O'Reilly, and Ed Henry are among the names that have been alleged).

Ingraham tried to come back from this by trying to trip him up. "What do you want? I'm not getting it," she firmly recited. Almond replied to this with a myriad of answers, saying that an "economic incentive" is what is needed to foster an actual change, proving her tactics ineffective. Later on in the interview, he accused her of the same pattern he addressed with Fox News and the NFL from a Tweet she made regarding one of the survivors of the Parkland High School shooting. She wrote on X, formerly Twitter, back in March 2018, "David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA...totally predictable given acceptance rates.)" Understandably, Ingraham took a lot of heat for this take, and the skeletons would come back to bite her. "A couple of years ago, when you taunted a survivor of the Parkland mass shooting, you apologized only because advertisers withdrew from your show." Her only response was, "Nice try, buddy." And just like that, the interview was over.

