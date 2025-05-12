Fox News' Most Explosive Scandals That Completely Rocked The Network

This article references sexual harassment.

Fox has weathered several scandals over the years, with each year bringing with it a fresh bout of impropriety. Longtime viewers (and critics) will remember the 2015 debacle when so-called terrorism expert Steven Emerson claimed on air that Muslims are being discriminated against in Birmingham, England. "In Britain, it's not just no-go zones, there are actual cities like Birmingham that are totally Muslim where non-Muslims just simply don't go in," Emerson asserted (via The Guardian). "And, parts of London, there are actually Muslim religious police that actually beat and actually wound seriously anyone who doesn't dress according to religious Muslim attire."

Emerson's unfounded — and ultimately false — comments, had people hot under the collar. Even the British prime minister at the time, David Cameron, commented on the segment. "When I heard this, frankly, I choked on my porridge and I thought it must be April Fools' day. This guy's clearly a complete idiot," Cameron said in a statement. Ouch. Not exactly a good look for a news network whose slogan at the time was still "fair and balanced." This wasn't the first time Fox was called out for inaccurate reporting, nor would it be the last.

In 2022, a study, which paid avid Fox News viewers to watch CNN for a month, found that participants saw news on the latter they'd never even heard of on Fox. Suddenly, they were presented with facts and information about their country that they'd never been aware of before. But the network's inability to consistently report hard facts was hardly its only vice — the toxic workplace culture was far worse.