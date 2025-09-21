Kate Middleton & King Charles' Close Bond Might Be A Bigger Problem Than Anyone Realized

The added tension and awkwardness that it may or may not cause in this specific instance notwithstanding, being welcomed into your partner's family is always a beautiful thing. And while Queen Camilla reportedly had her doubts about commoner Kate Middleton at first, King Charles III apparently held his arms open to welcome his heir's wife. "He has always had a very good bond with her," royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith confirmed during a 2024 chat with People. She took things a step further by adding, "I don't think it is presumptuous to say that she is like the daughter he never had." Smith also noted that he "shares with William an impulse to protect her. They are in this together, Kate and the king."

But you don't just have to take Smith's word for it. Charles himself made his feelings about Kate abundantly clear while recalling her engagement to his son during a state banquet in Kenya back in 2023. "It was here, in sight of Mount Kenya, that my son, the Prince of Wales, proposed to his wife, now my beloved daughter-in-law," Charles gushed at the glitzy event (via People). That admiration also clearly goes both ways, as we witnessed in September 2025, when the royal family attended the funeral of Duchess Katharine, the late wife of Prince Edward (that is, the late Queen Elizabeth II's cousin, not Charles' own brother).

Following the church service, the Princess of Wales sweetly gave her father-in-law kisses on each of his cheeks, as well as curtsied to him. So, yeah, we're going to go out on a limb here and say that Kate has a favorite parent-in-law (and William is probably relieved too).