Queen Camilla's Relationship With William & Kate Is Reportedly Messier Than Anyone Knew

It's not much of a secret that William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales may not be buddy-buddy with Queen Camilla. Reports of Camilla and Kate being on the outs are not new, and in August 2024, an interview included more reports of tension between the Wales couple and the queen.

Christopher Andersen, the author of royal books such as "The King: The Life of Charles III," was interviewed by Us Weekly and said, "Camilla's a believer in aristocracy [and] kind of a snob." Reportedly, Camilla did not want William and Kate to be a couple, feeling like Kate was not upper-class enough. Andersen then said that William simply "tolerates" Camilla and that she "has always been a little afraid of William."

This is similar to what Andersen said in his 2016 book "Game of Crowns: Elizabeth, Camilla, Kate, and the Throne." Per the Sun, the book stated that Camilla felt Kate was "pretty, but rather dim" and "too lowly" for William due to her less-than-regal family background. Because of that opinion, it's believed that Camilla played a big part in William and Kate's temporary breakup in 2007. Despite those reports of Camilla's messy relationship with William and Kate, other sources felt that their relationship was not as tense as it used to be.

