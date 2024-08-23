Queen Camilla's Relationship With William & Kate Is Reportedly Messier Than Anyone Knew
It's not much of a secret that William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales may not be buddy-buddy with Queen Camilla. Reports of Camilla and Kate being on the outs are not new, and in August 2024, an interview included more reports of tension between the Wales couple and the queen.
Christopher Andersen, the author of royal books such as "The King: The Life of Charles III," was interviewed by Us Weekly and said, "Camilla's a believer in aristocracy [and] kind of a snob." Reportedly, Camilla did not want William and Kate to be a couple, feeling like Kate was not upper-class enough. Andersen then said that William simply "tolerates" Camilla and that she "has always been a little afraid of William."
This is similar to what Andersen said in his 2016 book "Game of Crowns: Elizabeth, Camilla, Kate, and the Throne." Per the Sun, the book stated that Camilla felt Kate was "pretty, but rather dim" and "too lowly" for William due to her less-than-regal family background. Because of that opinion, it's believed that Camilla played a big part in William and Kate's temporary breakup in 2007. Despite those reports of Camilla's messy relationship with William and Kate, other sources felt that their relationship was not as tense as it used to be.
Others say that William, Camilla, and Kate get along better now
One insider who is close with the Parker Bowles family said things have improved for William, Prince of Wales and Queen Camilla as of August 2024. They told Us Weekly, "William has warmed up to Camilla over time." Another insider discussed the past tension between Camilla and William (and his brother Prince Harry), which was due to her relationship and affair with their father King Charles III. Camilla also reportedly shared negative news about the royal family with the media to improve how she looked to the public, which the source said made her relationship with William and Harry worse.
However, that same source said William and Camilla had a stronger bond after Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal duties. As for Catherine, Princess of Wales, the Parker Bowles friend said, "It was really Kate who warmed William to Camilla." They added, "She's never been dismissive of Camilla and always treated her with kindness," and spoke about her and Kate's similar personalities. "Camilla's real like Kate is."
Until William, Kate, or Camilla writes a tell-all book like Harry's memoir "Spare," the true nature of their relationship may be a mystery. For more on the queen and king, check out everything the royals have reportedly said about Camilla and Charles' relationship.