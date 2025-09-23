Subtle Signs Prince Harry Is The Real Attention Seeker In His Marriage With Meghan Markle

Someone appears to be a little homesick, and perhaps missing the hallowed halls of Buckingham Palace. Prince Harry's September 2025 visit to the U.K. made headlines, even more so because he had an almost hour-long meeting with his estranged father, King Charles III, while he was there. Ever since Harry and Megan Markle's abrupt exit from the U.K., the Duke of Sussex has had issues with his famous family, in particular with older brother Prince William, whose feud with Harry has only intensified in the years since Megxit. Meanwhile, Meghan reignited rumors that she's jealous of Kate Middleton with her 2025 Trooping the Colour plans, which some thought were a desperate attempt to draw attention to herself. But it might not be the duchess who's desperate for attention after all.

Naturally, Harry's visit drew plenty of attention, and it appears that was the intent. The prince made quite the splash, attending several public engagements during his four-day stay. One was the WellChild Awards in London, where Harry charmed the socks off those in attendance — young and old alike. He also visited the Community Recording Studio, where Harry met with young activists, a meeting that was also reportedly marked with guffawing and wisecracks, according to Trevor Rose, who works there. "He's still the same person. He wants to feel the energy here. He cares — and that's the main thing," Rose told People.

Insiders claimed to the Daily Mail that the Duke of Sussex is desperate to regain popularity across the pond. Meghan, on the other hand, couldn't care less what the Brits think of her. "Harry reads his own polls, he knows he's one of the least popular royals and wants that to change," one source disclosed. "He wants to get back to being one of the most popular."