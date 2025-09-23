Subtle Signs Prince Harry Is The Real Attention Seeker In His Marriage With Meghan Markle
Someone appears to be a little homesick, and perhaps missing the hallowed halls of Buckingham Palace. Prince Harry's September 2025 visit to the U.K. made headlines, even more so because he had an almost hour-long meeting with his estranged father, King Charles III, while he was there. Ever since Harry and Megan Markle's abrupt exit from the U.K., the Duke of Sussex has had issues with his famous family, in particular with older brother Prince William, whose feud with Harry has only intensified in the years since Megxit. Meanwhile, Meghan reignited rumors that she's jealous of Kate Middleton with her 2025 Trooping the Colour plans, which some thought were a desperate attempt to draw attention to herself. But it might not be the duchess who's desperate for attention after all.
Naturally, Harry's visit drew plenty of attention, and it appears that was the intent. The prince made quite the splash, attending several public engagements during his four-day stay. One was the WellChild Awards in London, where Harry charmed the socks off those in attendance — young and old alike. He also visited the Community Recording Studio, where Harry met with young activists, a meeting that was also reportedly marked with guffawing and wisecracks, according to Trevor Rose, who works there. "He's still the same person. He wants to feel the energy here. He cares — and that's the main thing," Rose told People.
Insiders claimed to the Daily Mail that the Duke of Sussex is desperate to regain popularity across the pond. Meghan, on the other hand, couldn't care less what the Brits think of her. "Harry reads his own polls, he knows he's one of the least popular royals and wants that to change," one source disclosed. "He wants to get back to being one of the most popular."
Meghan is reportedly worried about Harry's attempts to win back favor in the U.K.
With Meghan Markle seemingly not being the attention-seeker in her marriage, it should come as no surprise that she isn't exactly jumping up and down with excitement that Prince Harry has managed to charm his way back into King Charles III's (and even some members of the British public's) good graces. Sources dished to Star magazine that the Duchess of Sussex noticed her hubby was extra chipper after returning home from the U.K., which worried her. "It's taking a lot of his focus away from what they're trying to build in America as he's clearly very homesick for England and desperate to build on this initial success by building more frequent dialogue with his father and other members of the Firm," one insider argued. They added that Meghan is understandably skeptical of this newfound camaraderie between Harry and Charles and fears there's trouble to come.
"It doesn't bode well that Harry's no longer standing up for them and essentially throwing himself at their feet," the source pointed out. The former "Suits" star may be right to be concerned. While attending the WellChild Awards, Harry had a chat with his friend Joss Stone, who moved back to the U.K. after residing in the U.S. for over a decade. The singer spilled the beans to Hello! magazine shortly after, claiming that he was very interested in how she and her family were getting on after the move back. "Maybe Harry will move back too. That would be nice," Stone said. "He was saying how wonderful the schools are here and how important community is for children." It appears Meghan was right to worry.