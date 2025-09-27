The Real Reason Lauren Graham Skipped Out On The Gilmore Girls 25th Anniversary Documentary

Luckily, the "Gilmore Girls" community wasn't completely jipped out of a reunion; Lauren Graham and her on-screen daughter, Alexis Bledel, reunited at the 2025 Emmy Awards, and it left the internet in a tizzy. Graham and Bledel took the stage to announce the nominees for outstanding writing in a comedy series, but fans of their show were too distracted by the giant replica of Rory and Lorelai's house to hear a word they said. However, the pair's recognizable quick wit could not be missed. "Twenty-five years ago, a show called 'Gilmore Girls' premiered, and apparently took the season of fall hostage," Graham quipped in a clip from the moment that has now been shared on all corners of the internet. "In spite of our autumnal dominance, 'Gilmore' was actually a very small show," Bledel added.

Fans on TikTok were in tears over seeing their favorite mother-daughter duo back together again. "They still banter/speak in the exact same way I'm crying," one user noted. "Bring back the show!" another pleaded.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter at the event, Graham said she was glad to have had an opportunity to commemorate "Gilmore Girls" on the Emmys stage, in lieu of a proper 25th anniversary celebration that was never planned. "I mean, it's not exactly a reunion because we've seen each other," Graham noted of her co-star Bledel, confirming their friendship. "But to honor the show in this way feels like the party we didn't quite have. You know, maybe we'll be better prepared for the 30th."