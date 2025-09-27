The Real Reason Lauren Graham Skipped Out On The Gilmore Girls 25th Anniversary Documentary
Once the first leaf drops in fall, there are a few things that are for certain: Starbucks brings back its pumpkin spice line, soup recipes come out of their dusty drawers, and "Gilmore Girls" is on the TV for the bazillionth time. The beloved early 2000s series has maintained a die-hard audience for decades, and it's the reason there have been memoirs about the lives of the cast, Connecticut-based conventions, and even a 2016 sequel series, "A Year in the Life." In August 2025, it was announced that a new glimpse into Stars Hollow would be joining the decades-long "Gilmore" fanfare. However, lead star Lauren Graham won't be taking part.
Ahead of the 25th anniversary of "Gilmore Girls," a documentary called "Drink Coffee, Talk Fast" (originally named "Searching for Stars Hollow") was announced, allowing fans to re-examine the seven seasons of boyfriends, banter, and burgers at Luke's Diner, before the show was cancelled. There are even special interviews from the cast, including Kelly Bishop, Jared Padalecki, and Keiko Agena. However, fans were disappointed to learn that Graham, who played the titular Lorelai Gilmore, didn't reunite with her castmates in the sit-down. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight about her decision to opt out of the project, Graham said: "I don't do anything the creator of my show isn't a part of," referencing "Gilmore Girls" showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino. "So, so far, no."
Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel break the internet with their Gilmore Girls Emmys reunion
Luckily, the "Gilmore Girls" community wasn't completely jipped out of a reunion; Lauren Graham and her on-screen daughter, Alexis Bledel, reunited at the 2025 Emmy Awards, and it left the internet in a tizzy. Graham and Bledel took the stage to announce the nominees for outstanding writing in a comedy series, but fans of their show were too distracted by the giant replica of Rory and Lorelai's house to hear a word they said. However, the pair's recognizable quick wit could not be missed. "Twenty-five years ago, a show called 'Gilmore Girls' premiered, and apparently took the season of fall hostage," Graham quipped in a clip from the moment that has now been shared on all corners of the internet. "In spite of our autumnal dominance, 'Gilmore' was actually a very small show," Bledel added.
Fans on TikTok were in tears over seeing their favorite mother-daughter duo back together again. "They still banter/speak in the exact same way I'm crying," one user noted. "Bring back the show!" another pleaded.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter at the event, Graham said she was glad to have had an opportunity to commemorate "Gilmore Girls" on the Emmys stage, in lieu of a proper 25th anniversary celebration that was never planned. "I mean, it's not exactly a reunion because we've seen each other," Graham noted of her co-star Bledel, confirming their friendship. "But to honor the show in this way feels like the party we didn't quite have. You know, maybe we'll be better prepared for the 30th."