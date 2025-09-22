Charlie Kirk's Memorial Service Brings Trump Back Together With A Controversial Rival
On September 21, 2025, MAGA fans and detractors alike witnessed something they never thought they'd see again: President Donald Trump and former BFF turned frenemy Elon Musk having a civil conversation. The two men were spotted sitting next to each other at Charlie Kirk's memorial service at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and they looked surprisingly at ease. Interestingly enough, Musk didn't appear to be seated near Trump initially, which leads us to believe that the tech billionaire either extended an olive branch to the president, or Trump invited Musk to join him at some point during the proceedings.
Footage posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, by Fox News showed Musk approaching Trump and sitting down next to him, after which the divisive politician eagerly shakes the SpaceX founder's hand. They then engaged in what appeared to be casual conversation, with Trump patting Musk on the leg and later on his hand while saying something that even evoked some laughter from the latter. It was almost like Trump and Musk's bromance breakup never happened.
Kirk, who was a staunch Trump supporter, expressed his disappointment after their fallout in June 2025. Some pundits, however, saw it coming after Musk's reported feud with a Trump aide hinted there was trouble in paradise. "It's a tough thing to watch, this public feud," the conservative commentator confessed to Fox News at the time (via X). "I actually think they're going to reconcile at some point, though, because deep down I would like to believe they both want the same thing." It seems Musk and Trump are taking Kirk's wishes seriously. In fact, the tech billionaire subsequently took to X to post a snap of them seated next to each other at the memorial service, captioning it: "For Charlie."
Trump might have reconciled with Musk but he sowed division at the memorial service
Several White House officials, and Trump family members, attended Charlie Kirk's memorial service. Some also delivered speeches, with even Vice President JD Vance managing to keep his remarks mostly focused on the matters at hand instead of overtly political. We'd be foolish to expect the same from the president, however. Charlie's wife, Erika Kirk, delivered a heartbreaking speech, confirming that she wasn't harboring a grudge against his killer. "That man, that young man, I forgive him," Erika said (via the Associated Press). Her words were met with roaring applause. She added, "I forgive him because it was what Christ did, and is what Charlie would do. The answer to hate is not hate." Donald Trump spoke after Erika, and made it abundantly clear that he disagreed.
"He [Charlie] did not hate his opponents. He wanted the best for them" the president said. "That's where I disagreed with Charlie. I hate my opponent. And I don't want the best for them. I'm sorry. I'm sorry, Erika." The divisive politician then laughed and joked that Charlie was probably angry at him. Trump's speech likely gave people whiplash since he jumped between honoring the late conservative commentator, cracking jokes, and discussing what he deemed the greatest accomplishments of his second term thus far.
It's worth noting that this very conduct from the president was criticized by Jimmy Kimmel shortly before ABC pulled his late-night talk show from the air after facing pressure from the White House. Kimmel condemned Trump's response to a reporter who asked how he was doing after Charlie's death. The president shrugged, "I think very good" (via YouTube), before directing the media's attention to the construction of the White House ballroom.