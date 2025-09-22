Charlie Kirk's Memorial Service Brings Trump Back Together With A Controversial Rival

On September 21, 2025, MAGA fans and detractors alike witnessed something they never thought they'd see again: President Donald Trump and former BFF turned frenemy Elon Musk having a civil conversation. The two men were spotted sitting next to each other at Charlie Kirk's memorial service at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and they looked surprisingly at ease. Interestingly enough, Musk didn't appear to be seated near Trump initially, which leads us to believe that the tech billionaire either extended an olive branch to the president, or Trump invited Musk to join him at some point during the proceedings.

Footage posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, by Fox News showed Musk approaching Trump and sitting down next to him, after which the divisive politician eagerly shakes the SpaceX founder's hand. They then engaged in what appeared to be casual conversation, with Trump patting Musk on the leg and later on his hand while saying something that even evoked some laughter from the latter. It was almost like Trump and Musk's bromance breakup never happened.

Kirk, who was a staunch Trump supporter, expressed his disappointment after their fallout in June 2025. Some pundits, however, saw it coming after Musk's reported feud with a Trump aide hinted there was trouble in paradise. "It's a tough thing to watch, this public feud," the conservative commentator confessed to Fox News at the time (via X). "I actually think they're going to reconcile at some point, though, because deep down I would like to believe they both want the same thing." It seems Musk and Trump are taking Kirk's wishes seriously. In fact, the tech billionaire subsequently took to X to post a snap of them seated next to each other at the memorial service, captioning it: "For Charlie."