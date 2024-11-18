Elon Musk's Reported Feud With Trump Aide Hints There's Already Trouble In Paradise
President-elect Donald Trump's second term in office hasn't even started yet, but it seems like his BFF Elon Musk is already wearing out his welcome. Axios reported that Musk and Boris Epshteyn, who worked with Trump during his first term, had a huge argument during dinner last week at Mar-a-Lago. Allegedly, the SpaceX founder accused Epshteyn of leaking Trump's Cabinet picks to the media, amongst other transitional topics as Trump prepares to head back to the White House. Epshteyn denied the allegations.
A different source claims the fight never happened, and threw the outlet that reported the story under the bus. "People familiar with both Elon and Boris unequivocally state that the whole story is complete and total nonsense, which Axios is known for, the two have been working together very well and are both focused on assisting President Trump in Making America Great Again," they said, as reported by the New York Post.
This isn't the first time Musk has made negative headlines involving the Trump campaign, and it's unlikely to be the last.
Donald Trump keeps dropping hints that he's fed up with Elon Musk
Just last week, Donald Trump accidentally confirmed that Elon Musk is getting super annoying. During a stop in Washington, D.C. to speak with the House Republican leaders, Trump joked that he couldn't detach himself from Musk, quipping: "Elon won't go home. I can't get rid of him — at least until I don't like him" (per Newsweek). Taking that moment at face value, it could be read that Trump was only kidding, but the president-elect keeps openly shading Musk for hanging around Mar-a-Lago too much.
Shortly after the remark in Washington, D.C., Trump said during another speech, this time in Florida, that Musk "happens to be a really good guy." Trump then added, "He likes this place, I can't get him out of here, he just likes this place" (via CSPAN). The controversial politician followed up by admitting he enjoyed having Musk around, but commenters on X, formerly known as Twitter, disagreed. "He hates him so much," one person wrote. "The break up between these two divas is going to be spectacular to watch," penned another.
This, coupled with the rumored blow-up between Musk and Boris Epshteyn, as well as Trump asserting that he's really in charge during a boys night out by telling Musk to put his phone down during a UFC fight, only seems to support the theory that Trump is quickly growing tired of the billionaire. If that's true, the next four years could be awkward since Trump recently announced his plans for a new Department of Government Efficiency with Musk as the co-lead.