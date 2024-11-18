Elon Musk's Reported Feud With Trump Aide Hints There's Already Trouble In Paradise

President-elect Donald Trump's second term in office hasn't even started yet, but it seems like his BFF Elon Musk is already wearing out his welcome. Axios reported that Musk and Boris Epshteyn, who worked with Trump during his first term, had a huge argument during dinner last week at Mar-a-Lago. Allegedly, the SpaceX founder accused Epshteyn of leaking Trump's Cabinet picks to the media, amongst other transitional topics as Trump prepares to head back to the White House. Epshteyn denied the allegations.

Advertisement

A different source claims the fight never happened, and threw the outlet that reported the story under the bus. "People familiar with both Elon and Boris unequivocally state that the whole story is complete and total nonsense, which Axios is known for, the two have been working together very well and are both focused on assisting President Trump in Making America Great Again," they said, as reported by the New York Post.

This isn't the first time Musk has made negative headlines involving the Trump campaign, and it's unlikely to be the last.