Trump & Elon's Bromance Breakup Reaches A Fever Pitch And JD Vance Has A Reason To Be Thrilled

Seemingly typecast as the perpetual outsider, Vice President JD Vance has had quite the time of trying to fit into President Donald Trump's inner circle. This became even more difficult when tech billionaire Elon Musk bought his way into Trump's good graces by spending millions on Trump's presidential campaign. Once Musk was part of the picture, Vance was more or less shoved to the back-burner, with Trump himself even admitting he doesn't care about Vance. While the "Hillbilly Elegy" author has done his best to keep his big feelings about this to himself, the fallout of the Musk and Trump breakup just might have Vance kicking the tires of his current position within the White House.

As Musk is publicly melting down and doing his best to post about it on X, he's started to air some rather dirty laundry. In a response to an earlier post by controversial conservative personality Ian Miles Cheong, suggesting that Trump be impeached and Vance take the presidency, Musk simply responded with, "Yes." With the bromance between Musk and Trump finally dissolving, it might be time for a new chapter in the sweeping saga — one where Musk and Vance possibly team up to take over the White House. Besides, the trope of enemies to lovers is one the Tesla CEO is already familiar with, especially when considering Musk and Trump certainly didn't start out as friends.