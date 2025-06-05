Trump & Elon's Bromance Breakup Reaches A Fever Pitch And JD Vance Has A Reason To Be Thrilled
Seemingly typecast as the perpetual outsider, Vice President JD Vance has had quite the time of trying to fit into President Donald Trump's inner circle. This became even more difficult when tech billionaire Elon Musk bought his way into Trump's good graces by spending millions on Trump's presidential campaign. Once Musk was part of the picture, Vance was more or less shoved to the back-burner, with Trump himself even admitting he doesn't care about Vance. While the "Hillbilly Elegy" author has done his best to keep his big feelings about this to himself, the fallout of the Musk and Trump breakup just might have Vance kicking the tires of his current position within the White House.
As Musk is publicly melting down and doing his best to post about it on X, he's started to air some rather dirty laundry. In a response to an earlier post by controversial conservative personality Ian Miles Cheong, suggesting that Trump be impeached and Vance take the presidency, Musk simply responded with, "Yes." With the bromance between Musk and Trump finally dissolving, it might be time for a new chapter in the sweeping saga — one where Musk and Vance possibly team up to take over the White House. Besides, the trope of enemies to lovers is one the Tesla CEO is already familiar with, especially when considering Musk and Trump certainly didn't start out as friends.
Elon Musk and JD Vance could form an alliance against Donald Trump
Vice President JD Vance and Elon Musk certainly got off to a rocky start, with Vance having possibly said some shady things about Musk in the past. However, having a common enemy might bring these two together. There's been the suggestion of a friendship between the two, though Vance wasn't really fooling anyone when he tried to call Musk a friend — but now things might be different.
In April, President Trump sat down with Fox News host Bret Baier for a friendly little interview, during which Baier asked Trump if he saw Vance as his successor. Without skipping a beat, Trump responded, "No, but he's very capable" (via CNN). Considering how tossed around Vance has been since taking office, it feels within the realm of possibility that he could break rank to secure some semblance of holding onto power.
For his part, Vance has done his best to keep his nose out of the public meltdown both Trump and Musk are having at each other's expense. Though Vance has taken some jabs at Trump over feeling left out in the past, if he plays his cards right, he just might prove himself to be worthy of taking over the Republican party. Or, he could totally whiff it — only time will tell.