Usha Vance's Vulnerable Moment With Erika Kirk Was More Impactful Than We Realized

After Charlie Kirk was fatally shot while debating students at Utah Valley University, on September 10, 2025, his wife, Erika Kirk, received an outpouring of love and support from both sides of the aisle. While politicians and supporters of Charlie offered their thoughts and prayers, the second family stepped in to actively aid her through this heartbreaking time on a more personal level. In fact, Usha Vance showed her rarely-seen soft side in a vulnerable moment with Charlie's wife.

While the former Miss Arizona tearfully watched her husband's casket being loaded onto Air Force Two on September 11, Usha tightly clasped her hand and held onto her shoulder to remind Erika that she wasn't alone. The second lady was also seen offering Erika similar support in other photos from the day, hugging her and holding her hand as she deboarded the plane. However, it wasn't until Charlie's memorial service that we learned just how much Usha's support truly meant to Erika.

🚨WATCH: Erika Kirk recounts the words of comfort Usha Vance shared with her the day after her husband Charlie was killed. "Usha, I don't think you realized it then, but those words were exactly what I needed to hear." pic.twitter.com/6buZtljGGL — Off The Press (@OffThePress1) September 21, 2025

In her speech at the event, which was held on September 21 in Charlie's home state of Arizona, Erika recalled, "I held her hand and I told her honestly, I do not know how I am going to get through this." However, Usha urged her to think back to all the times that she had been on a flight with her children that had devolved into chaos in the last 15 minutes. Usha reminded Erika, "You will get through these 15 minutes and the next 15 minutes after that." Reflecting on that advice, Erika said, "Usha, I don't think you realized it then, but those words were exactly what I needed to hear."