The Most Outdated Outfits Queen Camilla Has Ever Worn

On January 17, 1993, Camilla Parker-Bowles was thrust into the spotlight. Her name dominated tabloid headlines as the world discovered that she was having an affair with King Charles III, who was Prince Charles at the time. At the time, the British papers blamed Camilla for the disintegration of Charles' relationship with the ever-popular Princess Diana — thus, the public could not resist comparing the two women. Unfortunately, Diana — then known as the People's Princess — always came out on top. Considering that Camilla had been, up until that point, a relatively anonymous member of the elite countryside set, she wasn't exactly known for her sartorial moves. Meanwhile, Diana was a fashion icon who loved showing off her killer legs. There are even a number of Princess Diana-approved trends that made a comeback in the last decade.

The contrast between the two women's style was so striking that The New York Times brought it up in 2005, more than a decade after the news of Charles and Camilla's romance first broke. Calling Charles' second wife "defenseless" fashion-wise, the paper went on to describe Camilla as, "a woman who usually looks as if she would be more comfortable walking through fields in mud-spattered Wellington boots than trussed into an evening gown or bejeweled stiletto heels." Ouch! Whether or not Queen Camilla is super passionate about clothes, we do know she has sported plenty of out-of-date outfits over the years — ranging from her oversized '80s blazers to her '30s throwback frocks.