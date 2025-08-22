Underrated Kate Middleton Outfits That Showed Off Her Killer Legs
The name Catherine, Princess of Wales, is synonymous with elegance. The British royal's style exudes a certain regalness and is surely the best wardrobe the royal family has seen since Princess Diana. But like her late mother-in-law, Kate's taste in clothes isn't confined to the boundaries of typical royal style. It's not just ankle-length, pleated skirts and matching shawls; the princess dares to show a little skin with shorter hemlines and dramatic patterns.
While there isn't an official rulebook on how to dress like a royal, there is strict etiquette when it comes to filling a royal closet. Occasionally, Kate's modern edge will stray from the expectations and shock royal watchers. Before tying the knot with William, Prince of Wales, and gaining her royal title, Kate was a Y2K princess. Short dresses and glittery halters were a staple in her wardrobe — she even caught her husband's attention in 2005 by wearing a daringly sheer dress to a St. Andrew's charity fashion show. Kate couldn't quite rock that same look in her royal era; thus, she underwent a style transformation. However, she certainly pays homage to her wilder fashion sense by displaying her lethal figure, specifically the princess's legs.
Kate's post-clubbing cab style in the early 2000s
Before joining the royal family, Kate Middleton didn't dare play by any fashion rules, except maybe to have fun. An apparent phenomenon of the early 2000s was that Kate could not enter a taxi cab at night unless she was wearing a mini dress. Her playful, pre-royal, nightclub style involved thigh-length hemlines and eye-catching textures, like lace or sequins — plus the occasional suede boot. Casually draped across the back seat of a taxi, Kate would often show off her strong stems. Her days of field hockey really paid off because her legs consistently looked toned.
Kate's Marilyn Monroe moment can't detract from her leggy look
As perfect as Kate Middleton may seem, even she cannot avoid a handful of fashion faux pas. Upon her arrival in New Zealand for a 2014 royal tour, Kate nearly flashed an audience of royal fans as they watched her and Prince William disembark the plane. With one arm holding baby Prince George, the princess used the other to keep her red Catherine Walker double-breasted coat dress from flying over her head, flashing a lot of leg in the process. Aptly dubbed her Marilyn Monroe moment, the wardrobe malfunction can't overshadow the stunning, Jackie Onassis-esque look. She even wore the ensemble again during Commonwealth Day 2019.
Kate's steamy Alexander McQueen dress melted the Great White North
During her 2016 Royal Tour through Canada, Kate Middleton wore a custom Alexander McQueen white dress with red eyelet embroidery. Not only was it a clever nod to the colors on the Canadian flag, but the knee-length, two-tiered pleated skirt was a fun twist on her usual demure attire. The pops of red from her clutch and Russell & Bromley pumps were an added touch of color — the shoes perfectly accentuated Kate's long legs with their three-inch heel. While an A-line dress can look flattering on anyone, Kate looks exceptionally gorgeous in that particular silhouette, as it gives balance to her tall stature.
Kate Middleton even stuns while running royal errands
The Princess of Wales stunned in another uniquely patterned dress, this time in a royal blue hue. Kate Middleton faced an August day of engagements in Luton, England, in 2016, wearing L.K.Bennett's "Lasa" blue poppy print dress with a square neckline and three-quarter sleeves. The structured silhouette not only showed off her stunning figure, but the dress's above-the-knee hemline gave us a peek at Kate's summer tan. She completed the look with a pair of pointed nude pumps and a matching nude clutch, maintaining a spotlight on the blue poppies.
Maxi dresses can't stop Kate from flaunting a little skin
Patterns always seem to do Kate Middleton justice, seeing as she walked through Bletchley Park in 2019 looking effortlessly gorgeous in a calf-length, polka dot Alessandra Rich dress. The spotted, navy blue, drop waist frock was perfectly contrasted by the white collar, cuffs, and head-to-toe button detailing. What seemed inherently modest was revealed as a dangerously chic choice for the princess, with its high peekaboo slit that flashed a bit of her thigh whenever she walked. Her sensational stems were propped up by a sophisticated pair of grey, suede heels.
The Princess of Wales is a vision in pink
Later in the fall of 2016, Kate Middleton ditched the tailored dress style and opted for a royally bohemian look. Celebrating World Mental Health Day at the London Eye, Princess Kate donned a floral long-sleeved, chiffon midi dress by Kate Spade New York. The drapey, blush pink piece, adorned with a rose print, was rounded off by a long tie at the collar and a pleated, A-line skirt. The loose, silk fabric illuminated the elegance of Kate's stride and honored the princess's femininity while maintaining her sophistication. Meanwhile, the mid-length hemline perfectly balances her long proportions.
Kate Middleton's choice of bottoms left everyone stunned
One of the biggest fashion rules Princess Kate has been caught breaking is showing up to an event in shorts. While the garment is usually held for young boys in the royal family, Kate wasn't afraid to playfully display her mile-long, exceptionally toned legs in a pair of linen shorts at a 2022 sailing race in Plymouth, England. The white, oyster linen Holland Cooper shorts were at the center of a flurry of flashbulbs from paparazzi who rarely get a shot of Kate in anything higher than the knee, let alone in pant form. She paired them with a preppy, navy blue and white striped sweater and sleek white tennis shoes.
A princess in polka dots
Even when she abides by the royal style guidelines, Kate Middleton finds a way to incorporate her fashion free will. On the 80th anniversary of VE Day in May 2025, the princess sported a tailored, black and white polka dot Alessandra Rich dress. It was generally a modest ensemble, with long sleeves and a high mock-neck neckline. However, the slim-fitting pencil skirt was a flattering approach to flaunting her gams, as the tight fabric perfectly silhouetted her legs. Indeed, the pencil skirt is one of the best silhouettes for an athletic body type like Kate's.