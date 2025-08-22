Underrated Kate Middleton Outfits That Showed Off Her Killer Legs

The name Catherine, Princess of Wales, is synonymous with elegance. The British royal's style exudes a certain regalness and is surely the best wardrobe the royal family has seen since Princess Diana. But like her late mother-in-law, Kate's taste in clothes isn't confined to the boundaries of typical royal style. It's not just ankle-length, pleated skirts and matching shawls; the princess dares to show a little skin with shorter hemlines and dramatic patterns.

While there isn't an official rulebook on how to dress like a royal, there is strict etiquette when it comes to filling a royal closet. Occasionally, Kate's modern edge will stray from the expectations and shock royal watchers. Before tying the knot with William, Prince of Wales, and gaining her royal title, Kate was a Y2K princess. Short dresses and glittery halters were a staple in her wardrobe — she even caught her husband's attention in 2005 by wearing a daringly sheer dress to a St. Andrew's charity fashion show. Kate couldn't quite rock that same look in her royal era; thus, she underwent a style transformation. However, she certainly pays homage to her wilder fashion sense by displaying her lethal figure, specifically the princess's legs.