Tragic Details About Eliza Dushku's Life

The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

An accidental stumble into the film industry made Eliza Dushku one of the leading faces of teenage-oriented projects in the early 2000s. As a breakout cast member of "Bring It On" and the teen bombshell in "The New Guy," Dushku went on to juggle numerous appearances in television shows such as "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Tru Calling," and "Dollhouse." Her slew of opportunities continued well into the next decade, with voice credits in video games, animated shows, and more.

For most, her success meant that she'd become one of Hollywood's prominent figures. This, however, came to a halt once she distanced herself from the industry she once thrived in. While her disappearance was followed by drastic changes in her life, like earning a master's degree in clinical mental health counseling, her plethora of struggles came to highlight a celebrated acting career. With much of the success Dushku garnered in Hollywood, she also experienced a similar amount of tragedies. Whether it was becoming another victim of misbehavior by various film directors and TV producers, or her personal issues with both her physical and mental well-being, Dushku not only became a pillar for those who've had similar struggles, but also became a figure who turned their tragic lows into triumphant highs. To learn more about her heartbreaking life story, here are several tragedies that have plagued Eliza Dushku's life in the public eye.