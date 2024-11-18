Tragic Details About The Cast Of Buffy The Vampire Slayer

Before we had Kim Possible and Hannah Montana, television was ruled by another teenage girl living a double life: Sarah Michelle Gellar's Buffy Summers. After it debuted on The WB in 1997, "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" quickly became a pop culture phenomenon, and its influence remains strong nearly three decades later. Variety listed the series among its "100 Greatest TV Shows of All Time," while showrunners of TV series such as "The Vampire Diaries" and "Timeless" credited it as one of the inspirations behind their work. Although its special effects now look outdated compared to more modern horror-fantasy teen dramas like "Wednesday," Gellar's portrayal of the badass, snarky high schooler moonlighting as a monster hunter, and her chemistry with the rest of the cast, helped it withstand the test of time and cement it as a cult classic.

However, in 2021, "Buffy the Vampire Slayer's" legacy was marred after accusations of misconduct and "toxic" behavior were levied against Joss Whedon, the creator and director of the supernatural drama and its spinoff, "Angel," by some of the cast and crew of the two series. This was just one of the many tragedies that have struck the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" cast since the series concluded in 2003 with its seventh season. An iconic villain actor passed away after battling cancer, while a beloved member of the "Scooby Gang" led a troubled life filled with arrests, convictions, and rehab stays after rising to fame on the series. This string of heartbreaking events have forever changed the lives of the beloved "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" cast.

