Trump Accidentally Exposes His Private Message For Pam Bondi To Millions In Total Boomer Move
Imagine trying to explain to someone from the 1600s that instead of sending a direct message to one person you accidentally sent it to everyone instead. They'd probably declare you a witch. Thankfully, President Donald Trump isn't living in the 1600s, so he was able to handle such a social media faux pas by smashing the delete button.
On September 20, 2025, POTUS posted something bizarre to Truth Social (and that's really saying something), as it appeared to have been meant for Attorney General Pam Bondi's eyes only. Instead, the entire internet got to read it. Whoops. Reporter Richard Hanania shared a screenshot of the original message to X, noting how that post had since been taken down. In the brief, Trump wanted his enemies prosecuted. "They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!" he ended the rambling. Posting a DM to the feed is a rookie mistake, but not an error Trump seemed to mind making for too long.
Shortly after he posted and deleted that message, he reposted it to Truth Social, as Hanania pointed out. It was perhaps done as a power play, letting people know he didn't care who saw what, or it was just a way to save face — like it was something he meant to do all along. Sure, Jan. The only major difference between the two posts was in the live one, Trump wrote "Lindsey Halligan" instead of just "Lindsey."
Even if it was a mistake, Trump would probably never admit it
Responses to reporter Richard Hanania's tweet presented some interesting takes. Some people didn't think President Donald Trump tweeting then deleting the post was a mistake at all. Conversely, others felt Trump's error was a "major screw up." One X user cryptically commented, "This was a coercive whisper shouted into the public square. And the fact that it was deleted only confirms its nature: not a mistake, but a misfire."
In a Reddit thread discussing the mysterious post, some users thought POTUS probably didn't like being called out for removing the intended DM, so he went all in and reposted it with the lawyer's full name. Plus, as one Redditor said, "Even if he deletes it, cat is out of the bag, no? Someone will have made a screenshot." Trump isn't a big believer in him making mistakes, as evidenced by him saying just that in April, when asked about the biggest error he made during his first 100 days in office. "I don't really believe I've made mistakes," he declared (via The Hill). In 2017, an opinion piece titled, "Can Trump learn from his mistakes if he never admits to any?" was published by The Week, so POTUS seems to have a high opinion of himself. (He's made plenty of makeup mistakes, by the way.)
If the Truth Social post was originally published in error, Trump may want to have a few private technology lessons with his many grandchildren so this situation doesn't happen again.