Trump Accidentally Exposes His Private Message For Pam Bondi To Millions In Total Boomer Move

Imagine trying to explain to someone from the 1600s that instead of sending a direct message to one person you accidentally sent it to everyone instead. They'd probably declare you a witch. Thankfully, President Donald Trump isn't living in the 1600s, so he was able to handle such a social media faux pas by smashing the delete button.

On September 20, 2025, POTUS posted something bizarre to Truth Social (and that's really saying something), as it appeared to have been meant for Attorney General Pam Bondi's eyes only. Instead, the entire internet got to read it. Whoops. Reporter Richard Hanania shared a screenshot of the original message to X, noting how that post had since been taken down. In the brief, Trump wanted his enemies prosecuted. "They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!" he ended the rambling. Posting a DM to the feed is a rookie mistake, but not an error Trump seemed to mind making for too long.

Shortly after he posted and deleted that message, he reposted it to Truth Social, as Hanania pointed out. It was perhaps done as a power play, letting people know he didn't care who saw what, or it was just a way to save face — like it was something he meant to do all along. Sure, Jan. The only major difference between the two posts was in the live one, Trump wrote "Lindsey Halligan" instead of just "Lindsey."