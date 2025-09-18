Trump's Biggest Makeup Mistakes During UK Trip Are Impossible To Look Away From

Donald Trump's second state visit to the U.K. has had the internet buzzing. His breach of decorum with King Charles III had folks talking, and one photo of Melania Trump looking like a zombie while across the pond wend viral. There has been so much to look at and discuss while the Trumps brushed shoulders with the royals that some people may not have realized that Donald seemingly cranked up the intensity on his already notoriously heavy makeup during the trip. Yet, some close-up pics of Donald's face makeup during his U.K. visit are truly head-turning.

It certainly would have been more surprising to see Donald spending time with the royal family without his signature makeup look. We've watched his tan drastically evolve since his first term as president in 2016, and we've all become somewhat desensitized to his baffling bronzer habits. Even so, during his trip to the U.K., Donald really packed on the makeup and proved that his infamous orange hue isn't going anywhere anytime soon.