Trump's Biggest Makeup Mistakes During UK Trip Are Impossible To Look Away From
Donald Trump's second state visit to the U.K. has had the internet buzzing. His breach of decorum with King Charles III had folks talking, and one photo of Melania Trump looking like a zombie while across the pond wend viral. There has been so much to look at and discuss while the Trumps brushed shoulders with the royals that some people may not have realized that Donald seemingly cranked up the intensity on his already notoriously heavy makeup during the trip. Yet, some close-up pics of Donald's face makeup during his U.K. visit are truly head-turning.
It certainly would have been more surprising to see Donald spending time with the royal family without his signature makeup look. We've watched his tan drastically evolve since his first term as president in 2016, and we've all become somewhat desensitized to his baffling bronzer habits. Even so, during his trip to the U.K., Donald really packed on the makeup and proved that his infamous orange hue isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
Trump looked tremendously tanned at the state banquet
On September 17, the royal family hosted the president and first lady for a state banquet. Melania Trump's dress for the occasion was so awful, we almost didn't notice Donald Trump's ghastly makeup fail. With a closer look, though, Donald's particularly intense tan really altered his look, drawing attention to his lighter lips and ears and making his eyebrows disappear. And, while he clearly went extra heavy with the bronzer for the occasion, some powder may have helped, since he looked a bit shiny on his tanned nose and forehead.
His hairline gave him away at his presser
Before heading home on September 18, Donald Trump held a press conference. Photos and videos from the event showed the president's makeup looking particularly muddy.
Trump: We won in 2020 big... We have already solved inflation, we solved prices pic.twitter.com/CPTMyujk8R
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 18, 2025
Beyond the unnatural color of his face, photos from the side showed the line where his makeup stopped, and it was comically obvious. Trump's ears and hairline often remain uncovered by his bronzer, but on this occasion, in particular, it showed just how much lighter his natural skin tone was than his face.
One close-up of Trump's tan showed its uneven application
Things like lighting, camera angles, and serious close-up pictures can make bad makeup look even worse. Such was the case in one photo that was snapped of Donald Trump on September 17. As the Trumps were welcomed to the U.K. with fanfare and a celebration at Windsor Castle, a close-up photo was taken of Trump, showing his uneven makeup look. On this particular day, Trump's nose looked darker and shinier than the rest of his face, and as usual, the skin around his eyes looked much lighter.
Sitting next to the king highlighted his uncanny hue
During the September 17 military parade, many photos were taken of Donald Trump riding in a carriage alongside King Charles. Seeing the two septuagenarian leaders side-by-side showed that Charles' skin tone actually looks surprisingly similar to the color of Trump's skin around his ears and hairline. And, this really put a spotlight on just how much darker Trump's makeup is than his actual complexion. Furthermore, the dimensionless bronzer and the way it covered his lips gave his face an uncanny, lifeless look.
His infamous hand makeup was as visible as ever
It's clear that Donald Trump's tan at the state banquet was a bit over-the-top. And, this made it easy to get distracted from the makeup mistake he had on his hand. Trump's makeup-smeared hand has repeatedly been setting off major alarm bells as of late. Recently it seemed like he finally found the right concealer for his hand bruise, but at the state banquet, it looked way, way too light again.
He looked like he was wearing a mask when he said ta-ta
On September 18, Donald Trump boarded Air Force One to head back to the White House after his time at Windsor Castle. We've seen Trump's disaster 'do hold on for dear life on windy days before. And, it happened again right at the end of his U.K. trip. This time, the wind lifted up his hair to reveal that drastic line around his hairline where his tan abruptly transitioned to his make-up free skin. And, it proved that Trump takes his tan very seriously.