Details About Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter's Wedding

Finding love outside the industry is evidently a challenge for Hollywood stars — there's proof in how many actors fell for their on-screen love interest. Or the fact that "Full House" alum Candace Cameron Bure's son-in-law is Brady Steven Perry, a.k.a. Gabe from the cast of the Disney Channel hit show "Good Luck Charlie." In September 2025, Candace took to Instagram to announce that her daughter, actor and singer Natasha Bure, and Perry tied the knot during what appeared to be a gorgeous ceremony.

"We introduce to you Mr. And Mrs. Perry!!" Candace wrote in a caption beside photos of the newlyweds. "A huge congratulations to the sweetest @bradleysperry and our beautiful daughter @natashabure on the celebration of their marriage! We couldn't have asked for a kinder man than Bradley to love and care for our girl."

The Perrys also took to Instagram to announce their nuptials, captioning their shared post, "Mr. and Mrs. Perry." The wedding took place at the scenic Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California, on September 14, 2025, according to the couple, who spoke to People. It was a DIY wedding, with Natasha taking the reins on the aesthetic, which she and her husband described as a "romantic garden celebration." They added: "There is nothing better than marrying your best friend." Is somebody cutting onions in here?