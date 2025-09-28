Details About Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter's Wedding
Finding love outside the industry is evidently a challenge for Hollywood stars — there's proof in how many actors fell for their on-screen love interest. Or the fact that "Full House" alum Candace Cameron Bure's son-in-law is Brady Steven Perry, a.k.a. Gabe from the cast of the Disney Channel hit show "Good Luck Charlie." In September 2025, Candace took to Instagram to announce that her daughter, actor and singer Natasha Bure, and Perry tied the knot during what appeared to be a gorgeous ceremony.
"We introduce to you Mr. And Mrs. Perry!!" Candace wrote in a caption beside photos of the newlyweds. "A huge congratulations to the sweetest @bradleysperry and our beautiful daughter @natashabure on the celebration of their marriage! We couldn't have asked for a kinder man than Bradley to love and care for our girl."
The Perrys also took to Instagram to announce their nuptials, captioning their shared post, "Mr. and Mrs. Perry." The wedding took place at the scenic Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California, on September 14, 2025, according to the couple, who spoke to People. It was a DIY wedding, with Natasha taking the reins on the aesthetic, which she and her husband described as a "romantic garden celebration." They added: "There is nothing better than marrying your best friend." Is somebody cutting onions in here?
Natasha Bure and Bradley Steven Perry's relationship timeline
Natasha Bure and Bradley Steven Perry's wedding came as a shock to most, as the couple never publicly announced their engagement. After sharing the matrimonial news, Natasha shared the story of her and Perry's surprise April 2025 engagement. Per her telling on Instagram, Natasha believed she was going to an event that her management team set up for her, when, in reality, it was Perry's surprise proposal. "This was the most shocked I have ever been in my entire life," recalled the "Home Sweet Home" actor. Mom Candace Cameron Bure took to the comments to share her major involvement in the proposal. "Still amazes me that you were totally surprised," Candace wrote. "Meanwhile, I'm texting with Bradley between filming scenes with you like every day helping coordinate our family being there."
Perry was the first to subtly hint at his and Natasha's relationship on Instagram in July 2024, when he tagged her in a blurry photo of him kissing someone. The couple explained how they met in an episode of Perry's podcast, "Sit and Chat" later that same month. "We were both dating other people, so we didn't speak," Perry said of their initial meeting, which happened organically through working together. Then, per their recollection, Natasha messaged Perry on Instagram after he shared that he was hospitalized from a car accident, which sparked the talking stage of their relationship. "It sounds so modern and not romantic at all," Perry quipped about sliding into Natasha's DMs. Well, they certainly brought their romantic A-game to their stunning wedding!