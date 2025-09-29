Erika Kirk's Throwback Video Post Gave A Glimpse At Her Love Story With Husband Charlie
Looking for a soulmate is one of life's biggest (and most arduous) journeys, but it seems like assassinated conservative activist Charlie Kirk found his forever person in wife Erika Kirk. On September 10, 2025, Charlie was shot to death during his American Comeback Tour stop at Utah Valley University. His funeral, which welcomed 200,000 mourners, including many Trump family members, took place 11 days later at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Erika, visibly distraught, was the second-to-last person to take the stage during the hours-long event, speaking about her late husband and what he meant to her and the people who loved him.
Charlie left behind two children, whom he shared with Erika. Five days after her husband was murdered, Erika shared a video to her Instagram of Charlie telling their daughter how their story ultimately began. Charlie and Erika first met at Bill's Burgers in New York City for a job interview. "I was asking all these questions," Charlie told his daughter, who was sitting on his lap, listening intently. Charlie later said, after realizing he was catching feelings for Erika, he wanted to nix the job interview and date her instead.
It was a sweet moment that shows people can meet their person in the most random of ways. "My favorite love story," Erika captioned the video. Charlie was super complimentary of his wife, calling her "beautiful and smart and elegant and Christ-like."
Both JD and Usha Vance had interesting interactions with Erika Kirk
The way Charlie Kirk spoke about his wife to their daughter shouldn't surprise anyone, as JD Vance shared an interesting conversation he had with Erika Kirk. She told the vice president that Charlie "never raised his voice... never cussed at her... never [was] mean-spirited" (via the Daily Beast). This exchange prompted the veep to vow to be a better husband to wife Usha Vance — an admission that accidentally showed how toxic JD and Usha's marriage is.
"Maybe the best way that I can contribute, and the best way that I could honor my dear friend, is to be the best husband that I can be, to be the kind of husband to my wife that he was to his," JD said. Frankly, it shouldn't take someone being assassinated for JD to realize he may need to be a better and kinder husband.
🚨WATCH: Erika Kirk recounts the words of comfort Usha Vance shared with her the day after her husband Charlie was killed.
"Usha, I don't think you realized it then, but those words were exactly what I needed to hear." pic.twitter.com/6buZtljGGL
— Off The Press (@OffThePress1) September 21, 2025
Although Erika is now a widow, people have made it clear to her she's not alone, especially bigwigs in the White House such as President Donald Trump. Usha also offered her shoulder for Erika to lean on as the women watched Charlie's casket be loaded onto Air Force Two a day after his murder. During her eulogy at Charlie's memorial, Erika shared the kind words Usha offered Erika when she admitted she wasn't sure how she was going to move on from this tragedy. "Usha, I don't think you realized it then, but those words were exactly what I needed to hear," Erika said (via X).