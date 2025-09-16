JD Vance Accidentally Lets It Slip Just How Toxic His Marriage To Usha Is (Cue Divorce Chatter)

When JD Vance isn't on one of his many vacations, he seems to be oversharing in the worst possible way. On September 15, 2025, the "Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis" author found yet another way to avoid doing whatever his vice presidential duties are. Instead, he decided to guest host "The Charlie Kirk Show" in honor of his friend, who died from a gunshot wound at Utah Valley University during his American Comeback Tour on September 10.

On the podcast, JD shared a conversation he had with Charlie's wife, Erika Kirk. The widow told the veep her late husband "never raised his voice... never cussed at her... never [was] mean-spirited," according to the Daily Beast. Apparently, JD's wife, Usha Vance, can't relate. The VP admitted he's shouted at the mother of his three children, noting, "Like most husbands, even the good ones were sometimes imperfect." Oh, JD... this was not the PR your marriage needed at the moment.

Since JD was sworn in as vice president, his marriage to Usha has seemed less than idyllic. There have been multiple signs their marriage might not last, and JD openly admitting that he yells at his wife doesn't help that rumor. Granted, many people lose their temper from time to time, but what makes JD's situation different is he decided to honor Charlie by being a good husband to Usha, since Charlie was so good to Erika. It shouldn't take an assassination of a conservative activist for JD to realize he should be a kinder spouse.