Marjorie Taylor Greene's Final Text Messages With Charlie Kirk Have Been Revealed

After Charlie Kirk was fatally shot on September 10, 2025, many politicians who were friendly with the conservative commentator came forward to pay their respects, with some sharing the last conversations they had with Kirk before his death. Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene took to X, formerly known as Twitter, amid the social media tempest surrounding the podcaster's death to post a screenshot of the last text messages Kirk sent her before his untimely death. In the messages, Kirk asked Greene to speak at Amfest, a Turning Point USA event. He added, "Would you want to also do a debate about aipac [American Israel Public Affairs Committee] etc? Not with me. No pressure. Well [sic] do whatever you want."

In the caption, Greene insinuated that Kirk supported her views that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, urging her followers not to believe what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu might have to say on the matter. Netanyahu himself called Kirk "a lion-hearted friend of Israel," in a tribute on X. But controversial former Fox News firebrand Tucker Carlson accused him of capitalizing on Kirk's murder, alongside asserting that the late Turning Point CEO "was appalled by what was happening in Gaza" during an episode of his eponymous talk show (via Mediaite).

Greene noted in her own tweet that people should listen to Carlson and others who claim Kirk wasn't in agreement with Netanyahu. On the day of his death, she was questioned by reporters, who wanted her take on what happened. Greene was uncharacteristically quiet as she answered, "We're honestly shocked. We're devastated, shocked, and angry," (via Sky News). The congresswoman also described Kirk as a "good friend," elaborating, "I believe today he was killed for the words that he says and the things that he stood for."