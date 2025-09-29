Kamala Harris' Early Life Hints She Was Always Destined For Politics

The stunning transformation of Kamala Harris into the vice president under President Joe Biden gained global political acclaim; however, this role was merely one aspect of her long-standing relationship with politics. A quick reflection on Harris' past reveals that she has long been at the epicenter of change, even as a young child when her parents, civil rights activists, brought her along to protests.

"My parents would take me to marches in a stroller," Harris shared during a 2024 speech (via Instagram). This foundation built a young woman who sought to create positive change where she could. Wanda Kagan, Harris' childhood friend, recalled to Oprah Daily in October 2024, "Even all those years ago, I remember Kamala taking a stand for people around her." The Senator was drawn to create progress in every aspect of her community, including in school. Her first run for office, a seat as freshman class representative at Howard University, set Harris on track for becoming an effective voice on campus as well as foreshadowing the woman she'd become. But this wasn't enough; Harris wanted to be at the heart of where change happened: the government.

So, she took up internships. Working for a U.S. senator, the Federal Trade Commission, the National Archives, and the U.S. Bureau of Engraving and Printing, Harris solidified her introduction to the world of American democracy. Her involvement in politics didn't end with internships and school, as Harris used her weekends to protest. Kamala Harris completed her dual major of Political Science and Economics from Howard in 1986, but her education didn't end there.