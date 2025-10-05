The Tough Words Hillary Clinton Had For Bill Before He Admitted To Monica Lewinsky Affair

The truth about Hillary Clinton is that she remains one of the most influential voices in American politics, despite not running for any major office since the 2016 presidential election. Even some of her comments from her time as first lady continue to resonate decades later. In the summer of 1998, her husband, President Bill Clinton, was under fire for allegations that he'd committed perjury and obstructed justice in an effort to cover up an affair between himself and White House intern Monica Lewinsky. On August 17 of that year, he agreed to provide testimony to prosecutors during an interview in the White House. Afterward, he made a speech to the American people to address the firestorm — and admit that he had, in fact, had an inappropriate relationship with Lewinsky.

Bill was surrounded by his circle of trusted advisors, as well as his daughter, Chelsea, as he tried to figure out exactly what to say to the nation. Hillary, however, was not in the room, at least not initially. As she recalled in her 2003 memoir, "Living History," "I didn't much want to help Bill compose his public statement on a matter that violated my sense of decency and privacy." Eventually, though, she made her way upstairs where she discovered that her husband was still agonizing over his speech. She was still angry with him, but she also found herself empathizing with his struggle. With that mix of emotions, she told him, "Well, Bill, this is your speech. You're the one who got yourself into this mess, and only you can decide what to say about it."