6 Rumors About Monica Lewinsky Amid Bill Clinton Scandal, Debunked

One of the biggest misconceptions about the Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky scandal is that it directly caused the impeachment of the 42nd president of the United States. In fact, the prosecutors made it clear they were not charging the then-president for having sexual relations with a White House intern. Likewise, Kenneth Starr, the independent counsel who brought the impeachment case in the first place, noted that it was centered around Clinton allegedly engaging in an "unlawful effort to thwart the judicial process," (via The Guardian). Starr elaborated, "The evidence suggests that the president repeatedly used the machinery and the powers of his office to conceal his relationship with Monica Lewinsky from the American people, from the judicial process in the Jones case, and from the grand jury." The popular Democratic politician was under heavy scrutiny for two articles of impeachment: Lying under oath and obstruction of justice.

According to Starr's report, Clinton committed perjury twice, with one instance occurring while he discussed his relationship with Lewinsky in front of a grand jury. Notably, he only admitted to having "inappropriate intimate contact" with the then-intern instead of clearly stating that they had a sexual relationship (via ABC News). Meanwhile, an alleged instance of obstruction of justice concerned the then-president convincing Lewinsky to sign an affidavit denying that they had a sexual relationship. Ultimately, Clinton was impeached for lying before a grand jury and being involved in obstruction of justice. However, the Senate acquitted him in 1999. Since Lewinsky and Clinton's affair became a media circus, it's unsurprising that it gave rise to several other demonstrably untrue rumors.