Weird Things About Bill And Hillary Clinton's Marriage That Everyone Ignores

Bill Clinton is arguably most famous for having an affair with former White House aide Monica Lewinsky while serving as president, but he was actually plagued with infidelity allegations long before the late '90s. The implications weren't quite as intense, though, so Bill's first major cheating scandal goes largely unforgotten.

In 1992, just months before he was elected president, Bill, who was the governor of Arkansas at the time, was accused of having had an affair with a woman named Gennifer Flowers. The allegations looked as though they could potentially derail Bill's campaign, just as he was emerging as the favorite for the Democratic nomination.

To mitigate, Bill and Hillary Clinton sat down for an interview on "60 Minutes" with Steve Kroft. The interview, which aired right after the Super Bowl, was much of the nation's first introduction to Hillary. Bill danced around the question of whether he had an affair with Flowers, but he did acknowledge that he and Hillary had gone through some marital struggles. The American people were more taken with Hillary's comments, though, in which she stood her ground concerning her relationship with her husband. "You know I'm not sittin' here as some little woman, standing by my man like Tammy Wynette. I'm sittin' here because I love him, and I respect him, and I honor what he's been through and what we've been through together," she said. "You know, if that's not enough for people, then heck, don't vote for him."

