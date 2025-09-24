Kamala Harris Confirms Those Doug Emhoff Divorce Rumors Weren't Totally Off Base

As she recalls in her memoir, Kamala Harris was disappointed, to say the least, with husband Doug Emhoff on her 60th birthday. Due to Emhoff's own busy schedule, he hadn't booked the hotel, nor made dinner or dessert plans, with all that being pushed off on Harris' staff. To make matters worse, despite supposedly being nicer than some of the places they'd normally stay while on the campaign trail, the hotel was apparently nothing to write home about. For a brief moment, Emhoff seemingly redeemed himself with his birthday gift to Harris: a beautiful piece of jewelry belonging to a set of two. However, Harris' gratitude quickly turned to annoyance when she realized that the date engraved on the back of it was their wedding anniversary, not her birthday. "He'd obviously intended to give me both pieces on our anniversary, until it occurred to him that by repurposing one piece, he could kill two birds with one stone," Harris writes (via InStyle).

Harris retreated to the bathtub to decompress, only to realize that the towels were on the other side of the room. When Emhoff was too preoccupied watching a baseball game to hear her calls for assistance, Harris had finally ran out of patience, and the two began arguing. But as Harris recalls, Emhoff was able to stop the fight dead in its tracks by saying something that really resonated with her: "We can't turn on each other." Harris concurred, writing, "With the hits coming from every direction, we had to stay united." As for how Emhoff made things right, he wrote several love notes to Harris on index cards, which were then individually placed on the then-VP's hotel room pillows on the nights they were in different cities.