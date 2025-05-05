Kamala & Doug's Pricey Date Night Hints Their Marriage Is Still Strong Amid Trump Career Drama
If you had former Vice President Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff getting a divorce on your 2025 bingo card, don't start marking that square yet. The political power couple were recently seen leaving the ritzy Polo Bar in New York City. The establishment just screams luxurious living, and according to its website, "The Polo Bar has a dress code of smart and elegant attire." The restaurant has four dollar signs attached to it on Trip Advisor, meaning it will be an expensive night out. Their caviar and potatoes alone will set you back $140.
Of course, the prices didn't hinder Harris and Emhoff, thanks to their approximately $8 million net worth (via Forbes). The former VP lives a wildly lavish life with her spouse, and the divorce rumors also didn't stop the couple from going out and having a nice date night. Their marriage had us worried more than ever last month, when Harris appeared to throw shade at Emhoff. His employer, law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher, had recently signed a deal with President Donald Trump that would allow the billionaire millions of dollars' worth of legal services free of charge. "There is a sense of fear that has been taking hold in our country. And I understand it. But we're seeing people stay quiet," Harris said a few days later, during her speech at the Leading Women Defined Summit (via TMZ). She continued, "We are seeing organizations stay quiet. We are seeing those who are capitulating to clearly unconstitutional threats."
Having your wife not-so-discreetly shade your company's behavior probably didn't result in a cuddle session. But if the couple did have any arguments about that situation, they at least managed to make time for date night.
Harris and Emhoff were surrounded by a ton of protection
According to BACKGRID, which provided photos of Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff leaving The Polo Bar, the couple took zero chances. In what many would consider overkill, there were over 20 Secret Service agents, as well as several bulletproof cars and an NYPD escort, present for the former vice president and second gentleman.
It's a stark contrast to former President Barack Obama's recent outing that went viral. Obama was seen achieving what President Donald Trump and Elon Musk never will during his incognito stroll through Washington, D.C., during cherry blossom season. He was able to walk through the city, even accidentally photobombing two kids — and he certainly didn't have the arsenal of protection with him that Harris and Emhoff did.
No matter who you are, you're probably not going to want to eat at an expensive restaurant with your spouse, just to have a night out, if you were angry with them and contemplating divorce. While Harris and Emhoff may have had some rocky moments this year, it seems like they are still going strong.